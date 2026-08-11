Trump Openly Mulls Dystopian Plan for Stealing the Midterm Elections

“Let me just say stranger things have happened, okay? I’ll leave it at that,” Trump said.

Root: You have the right to declare a national security emergency for elections. If you do this in the next month, we will get photo ID, proof of citizenship, and a limit to mail-in ballots…



Trump: Let me just say stranger things have happened. I'll leave it at that. pic.twitter.com/89h4OnJkHz — Acyn (@Acyn) August 11, 2026

Trump is afraid of massive Republican losses in November’s midterms, and has been unsuccessfully pushing his allies in Congress to pass the draconian SAVE Act. With that appearing more unlikely each day, Democrats and other Trump critics are raising concerns that he may take drastic action, such as declaring a national emergency and maybe deploying legions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to the polls.

In fact, Democrats have been trying for close to a year to get documents from the Department of Homeland Security regarding its policies and memos on sending ICE agents to polls. Agents were seen at polling places in Texas during its May primaries and in California in June, but when Democrats used the Freedom of Information Act to investigate, they were sent useless press clippings.