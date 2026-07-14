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Wild New Details Emerge on ICE Agent Involved in Fatal Maine Shooting

The agent shot Joan Sebastian Guerrero dead during a vehicle stop.

People protest against ICE in Biddeford, Maine
Ryan Murphy/Getty Images

The ICE agent who shot and killed a 26-year-old Colombian immigrant in Biddeford, Maine, Monday morning had been with the agency for just a few short months.

The agent who killed Joan Sebastián Guerrero, the father of a three-year-old daughter, has not yet been identified, but a senior administration official who spoke with The Atlantic Tuesday on the condition of anonymity said that the agent was hired this year. The agent had previously been employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs Police, and had worked within the fold of federal law enforcement since 2017.

It was the second such shooting within the span of a week. Last week, another ICE agent killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo—a 52-year-old Mexican father of three and a local small-business owner—during a traffic stop in Houston. DHS officials have claimed that Salgado Araujo attempted to hit the federal agents with the front of his van, but eyewitnesses have directly contradicted that narrative. Bystanders who spoke with Representative Sylvia Garcia said that the agent fired his gun through the front passenger side window, and that federal agents were never in front of the vehicle.

The offending officer in the Houston shooting has not yet been publicly identified, either.

The two deaths prompted ICE to suspend all vehicle stops “effective immediately,” according to an email notice issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement official Liana Castano to ICE supervisors around the country. The directive came from Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin with support from ICE acting Director David Venturella, reported The Atlantic.

There have now been 11 fatal shootings by ICE agents since Donald Trump returned to office and made mass deportations a cornerstone of his second-term agenda.

In January, federal agents shot and killed 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good and, days later, ICU nurse Alex Pretti. Both were U.S. citizens. Their deaths sparked national outrage and further incensed the local pandemonium in Minneapolis that started weeks prior with Trump’s sudden decision to occupy the city with federal agents.

It’s been over six months since their deaths, but still virtually nothing has come of the federal investigation into the extrajudicial killings. Instead, Washington has reportedly utilized its heft to stow critical evidence—such as Good’s vehicle—away from the local and private detectives attempting to hold their killers accountable.

Malcolm Ferguson/
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Bodycam Footage Reveals GOP Governor Pressuring Cop to Let Him Go

Republican Governor Joe Lombardo used his name to get out of a traffic ticket.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo at a press conference
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo

Bodycam footage obtained by the Associated Press shows Nevada Republican Governor Joe Lombardo using his name to successfully get out of a traffic ticket.

Lombardo was pulled over in May by a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer.

“Hello, how are you doing, sir?” the officer asked Lombardo in the video while approaching the passenger seat of Lombardo’s white truck, where his wife was sitting. “The reason I’m stopping you is for the—”

“I’m Joe Lombardo,” the governor replied plainly, putting his index finger in the air.

“I’m aware. [I’m stopping you for] the red light violation back there. Your right turn onto Giles here.”

“Come on, man,” Lombardo protested.

“You’re good to go,” the officer said, conceding. “Have a good day.”

The clip was met with immediate criticism of the special privilege that Lombardo was wielding. He received no citation, even though virtually any other Nevadan in that situation would have. Lombardo himself was a member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department before entering politics.

“RULES FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME: Police body cam footage catches Joe Lombardo demanding special treatment after breaking the law,” the Nevada Democratic Party posted on X.

“Two months ago, Governor Lombardo and his wife were briefly pulled over on their way to the airport by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department over a question about whether Governor Lombardo had come to a complete stop while turning. Governor Lombardo spoke with the officer, fully complied with all instructions, and was promptly on his way,” a statement from Lombardo’s office read. “He remains grateful for the professionalism of the officer involved and for the service of law enforcement officers across Nevada.”

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Mahmoud Khalil Sues Senior Trump Officials Under the KKK Act

Khalil is also suing some of the biggest conservative groups targeting pro-Palestinian activists.

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil wears a shirt that says "Lift the Siege on Gaza."
Kyle Mazza/Anadolu/Getty Images
Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil participates in a rally in New York after his release from ICE detention, on June 22, 2025.

Mahmoud Khalil, who was detained for helping lead pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University and still faces deportation threats, is suing the Trump administration under the KKK Act of 1871. 

Khalil filed the lawsuit against senior administration officials in addition to right-wing Zionist organizations in federal court Tuesday, alleging that the administration conspired with these groups in a campaign of intimidation, arrests, and deportations against pro-Palestine activists, including himself. 

The 131-page lawsuit names multiple administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, and Mullin’s predecessor, Kristi Noem. It also names the Heritage Foundation, Canary Mission, and Betar, among other right-wing and Zionist groups. 

“Collectively, the conspirators’ actions, motivated by their shared unlawful purpose and animus, sought to terrorize and make an example of Mr. Khalil and other noncitizen Palestinians or supporters of Palestinians in order to intimidate and silence the growing movement for Palestinian rights and political freedom, in a manner the KKK Act was designed to proscribe when enacted during Reconstruction,” the lawsuit states. 

Last year, Khalil filed a Freedom of Information Act request with multiple federal agencies to “document and expose the reported collaboration between federal officials and private, anti-Palestinian organizations who have identified, doxxed, and reported him and others for purposes of securing the deportation of student activists advocating on behalf of Palestinian human rights.”

Khalil’s attorneys alleged at the time that his March 2025 arrest and the threat of his deportation, as well as that of other pro-Palestine activists, was part of a pattern of government officials working with far-right and pro-Israel organizations to target them. The Revisionist Zionist organization Betar was openly recommending foreign students and teachers who protested against Israel for deportation to the Trump administration as early as January 2025, and would take credit if one of the people they recommended was arrested. 

Last year, a separate trial revealed that the pro-Israel Canary Mission, which anonymously doxxes critics of Israel online, handed Department of Homeland Security officials a list of foreign citizens in the U.S. who attended pro-Palestine protests. In some cases, the federal government followed up and arrested some of those people. The Heritage Foundation was named in the lawsuit because of Project Esther, an addendum to its Project 2025 manifesto, which outlined plans to target pro-Palestine noncitizens for deportation.  

Khalil, 31, is married to a U.S. citizen and is a legal U.S. permanent resident. He was arrested at his New York apartment in March 2025, spent 100 days in federal detention, missed the birth of his first child, and continues to be threatened with deportation. At a press conference Tuesday, he said, “This lawsuit is about accountability and justice.” 

“No matter where I am, I will not stop fighting until everyone who willingly contributed to my missing the birth of my son and to taking 104 days of my life from me answers for what they’ve done,” Khalil said

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Trump Gives Away the Game on Why He Wants Todd Blanche as A.G.

Donald Trump made his case for appointing his former personal attorney as attorney general.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks at a podium
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump has resorted to begging the Senate to confirm acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to officially run the Justice Department.

In a lengthy Truth Social post Tuesday, the president claimed that Blanche was responsible for the lowest murder rates in 125 years but that arrests for violent crime were simultaneously “UP 100” percent.

“This is what happens when you unleash LAW AND ORDER on our streets, instead of protecting vicious Criminal Thugs, and releasing dangerous Illegal Aliens into our Communities like the Dumocrats did for four disastrous years under Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump wrote.

The president also claimed that Blanche had protected an array of MAGA priorities, including railing against transgender people in women’s sports, protecting free speech, strengthening the nation’s election integrity, ending the “weaponization” of America’s justice system, and going “to all-out-WAR against Fraud like nobody in the History of the Department of Justice.”

But the main reason Trump wants Blanche for the job came at the end of the post. The president lauded Blanche—who prior to his stint in the Justice Department served as Trump’s personal attorney—for representing him throughout several criminal trials. Blanche defended Trump in his New York hush-money case, his classified documents case, the federal 2020 presidential election interference case, as well as the Fulton County, Georgia, RICO case.

As an apparent reward for Blanche’s ongoing loyalty, Trump gave him a plum position with the Justice Department. Since then, Blanche has utilized his office to enact Trump’s retribution campaign against his perceived enemies, attempted to force through the president’s $1.8 billion taxpayer-funded slush fund, worked to squash the Epstein files, and has even arrested local officials—such as Newark Mayor Ras Baraka—for attempting to conduct oversight of ICE’s regional detention facilities.

“He is a great lawyer, always very fair, and every Republican Senator should vote to CONFIRM Todd Blanche, ASAP!” Trump concluded.

But Blanche is nonetheless expected to have a long day ahead of him. The 51-year-old attorney will enter the Senate on Wednesday at 10 a.m. E.T. to begin his confirmation hearing, where several wayward and outbound Republicans—including Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis—have already indicated their intention to grill him. Both senators currently owe nothing to the Trump administration as they ride out the remainder of their respective terms.

Speaking with HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery Tuesday, Tillis said he’s “looking forward to it.”

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ICE Tries to Lower Its Profile After Two Fatal Shootings in a Week

ICE is temporarily changing its policy on vehicle stops.

People protest against ICE in Biddeford, Maine, after the fatal shooting of Joan Sebastian Guerrero.
Ryan Murphy/Getty Images
Protests against ICE in Biddeford, Maine, after the fatal shooting of Joan Sebastian Guerrero

After the latest fatal ICE shooting, Immigration and Customs Enforcement will temporarily halt vehicle stops in its enforcement operations, according to several reports.

The change was first reported Tuesday by the conservative site The Daily Wire and has since been corroborated by numerous other outlets.

It comes after ICE, in separate incidents over the span of less than a week, shot and killed two men during vehicle stops. Most recently, an ICE agent fatally shot 26-year-old Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a father who was reportedly authorized to work in the U.S., in Biddeford, Maine.

During Donald Trump’s second term, there have now been at least 11 fatal shootings by immigration officials, multiple of which have taken place during vehicle stops.

According to The Daily Wire, Department of Homeland Security agents were told, “No more vehicle stops for now.” But the move is neither permanent nor all-encompassing. The new policy does not apply “in cases involving serious criminal targets,” CBS News reports, and it is “a temporary pause” while officers in the Enforcement and Removal Operations division of ICE “receive additional training on vehicle-stop tactics.”

The news has chagrined some anti-immigration hardliners who are, apparently, unmoved by the bloodshed. One source in the Department of Homeland Security, for instance, complained to The Daily Wire: “Numbers are going down, we can’t do sh*t.”

Meanwhile, many who have spoken up against ICE’s killings see the change as too little, too late.

“They’re just trying to cover for the fact that what they are doing shouldn’t be allowable in the first place,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told The Independent’s Eric Michael Garcia.

“It shouldn’t have taken the killing of two innocent people for ICE to cease this reckless and deadly enforcement tactic,” posted the House Homeland Security Committee Democrats on X.

Other observers pointed out that several victims, such as Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, were killed by ICE in situations other than vehicle stops.

Read more about the shooting in Maine:
ICE Targeted Wrong Person in Fatal Maine Shooting
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