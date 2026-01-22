JD Vance: Nonwhite Citizens Targeted by ICE Must Have Done Something
The vice president had an alarming press conference in Minneapolis, as federal immigration agents are getting increasingly violent.
Vice President JD Vance seems to believe that Black and brown U.S. citizens in Minneapolis being pulled over by ICE did something to deserve it—including the cops of color being targeted.
“Earlier this week, local law enforcement accused federal agents of racial profiling,” a reporter asked Vance at a Thursday press conference in Minneapolis. “Why are there so many U.S. citizens being caught up in this operation?”
Vance blamed those getting arrested instead of the agents.
“Well, I think your question assumes something that’s not necessarily in evidence, which is that when there are American citizens who have been caught up in some of these enforcement operations, very often it is people who have assaulted a law enforcement officer,” Vance said, ignoring that nearly 200 Americans nationwide were detained, dragged, and beaten by ICE last year.
“They’re not being arrested because they violated the immigration laws, they’re being arrested because they punched a federal law enforcement officer,” Vance claimed without evidence. “That is a totally reasonable thing.”
But as that’s precisely the opposite of what Minnesota residents—and Americans everywhere–are claiming. Plenty of U.S. citizens have been detained for simply “looking” or “sounding” like an immigrant.
“Now to the accusation of racial profiling, it’s something that we take very seriously. We will take accusations of racial profiling back to Washington, we’ll certainly look into them as they come up,” Vance continued. “But this is not a group that’s going around and looking for people who violated the law based on skin color. They’re looking for people who violated the actual law—the law of our immigration system.”
Earlier this week, a local police chief warned that federal agents’ racial profiling is so pervasive that many of his cops are being targeted while off-duty. But when asked about that warning on Thursday, Vance was again dismissive.
“I saw one story about this from one local police officer who said this, and look … is it a concern? Absolutely. The first thing we have to figure out is whether it happened or not,” he said. “Many of the most viral stories of the past couple weeks have turned out to be at best, partially true.… We’re not gonna prejudge people.”
While the statement Vance is referring to was delivered by “one cop,” it involved multiple reports of racial profiling from the local force.
“As this went on over the past two weeks, we started hearing from our police officers the same complaints as they fell victim to this while off-duty. Every one of these individuals is a person of color who has had this happen to them,” Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said on Tuesday. “We know our officers know what the Constitution is, they know when right and wrong is, and they know when people are being targeted,” Bruley continued. “If it is happening to our officers, it pains me to think how many of our community members are falling victim to this every day. It has to stop.”