Federal Judge Rips Trump to Pieces, Blocks Freeze on Harvard Funding
Donald Trump was just dealt a major blow in his war on Harvard University.
A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to freeze $2 billion of government funding to Harvard University, dealing a notable blow to the president’s attempt to “unwoke” academia under the guise of stopping antisemitism.
“The Court grants Harvard’s request for a permanent injunction that prevents Defendants reimposing any unconstitutional conditions imposed to date, and enjoins Defendants from issuing any other termination, freezing of funds, stop work orders, or withholding of payment on existing grants or other federal funding, or refusal to award future grants, contracts, or other federal funding to Harvard in retaliation for the exercise of its First Amendment rights,” Judge Allison D. Burrough wrote.
Burrough also dissected the administration’s antisemitism justification in just a few sentences.
“A review of the administrative record makes it difficult to conclude anything other than that [the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services] used antisemitism as a smokescreen for a targeted, ideologically-motivated assault on this country’s premier universities, and did so in a way that runs afoul of the [Administrative Procedure Act], the First Amendment and Title VI,” Burroughs wrote pointedly. “Further, their actions have jeopardized decades of research and the welfare of all those who could stand to benefit from that research, as well as reflect a disregard for the rights protected by the Constitution and federal statutes.”
“The record here … does not reflect that fighting antisemitism was Defendants’ true aim in acting against Harvard and, even if it were, combatting antisemitism cannot be accomplished on the back of the First Amendment,” she added.
Burroughs stated the obvious: The Trump administration doesn’t actually care about antisemitism, they’re just looking for something to use to excuse their right-wing takeover of some of America’s top colleges and universities. This is pure culture war.
This story has been updated.