Trump-Appointed Judge Rejects DOJ’s Attempt to Save Steve Bannon
A federal judge is refusing the Justice Department’s efforts to protect Steve Bannon, at least for now.
Steve Bannon’s attempt to erase his criminal indictment for refusing to testify before the House’s January 6 committee was shot down by a federal judge appointed by Donald Trump himself.
U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols on Wednesday ruled that Justice Department prosecutors didn’t have a sufficient explanation for why Bannon’s indictment should be dismissed, though he gave the government the ability to submit its request again. In February, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said in the court filing requesting the dismissal that it would be in “in the interests of justice,” without elaborating further.
In April, the Supreme Court threw out a lower court ruling upholding Bannon’s conviction, which opened the door for a trial court to dismiss the case against him. Bannon served a four-month prison sentence in 2024 for defying the House committee’s subpoena, so getting his conviction dismissed would be largely symbolic.
Bannon fought his 2022 conviction for two years, trying to cite executive privilege as the reason for defying the congressional subpoena, even though he hadn’t been a Trump administration employee for two years prior to the 2021 Capitol insurrection. He was released just in time for the 2024 election but hasn’t been a part of the White House this time around, continuing to be a conservative commentator on his radio show. For now, he still has a criminal record.