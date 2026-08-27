Trump-Appointed Judge Rejects DOJ’s Attempt to Save Steve Bannon

The China-based Nanjing Xinjiuwei Network Technology Company was responsible for the hacks, according to the DOJ, which said its clients include China’s military, civilian intelligence agency, and its Ministry of State Security. According to an affidavit, the hacks have been taking place since at least 2018. Domains used by two hacking platforms, QScan and QTRouter, were seized by U.S. authorities this time around.

President Trump has not commented on the DOJ’s announcement, even though he has been posting on his Truth Social account all day. Chinese hackers have long targeted U.S. federal agencies and even went after now–Attorney General Todd Blanche in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Trump attacked China in a speech to the American people last month, claiming that it interfered in the 2020 election, but later backtracked and downplayed his own accusations. This latest news appears to be a more serious attack on the U.S. government and American interests. Will Trump give it the appropriate level of concern?