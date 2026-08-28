Trump Uses AI to Support His Fantasy That Dolly Parton Liked Him
Donald Trump is apparently fixated on proving the late star was a fan of his.
President Donald Trump is so desperate to cash in on the love for Dolly Parton that he posted a fake picture of the two of them together.
In a post on Truth Social Thursday evening, Trump shared an artificial intelligence–generated image of the late country singer walking through the White House arm in arm with him.
Ever since her sudden passing earlier this week, Trump has gone out of his way to link himself to Parton.
Shortly after her death was announced Tuesday, Trump posted a statement calling her “one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER,” and announced that American flags should be flown at half-mast for one week.
Speaking on the Glenn Beck Program Wednesday morning, Trump claimed that the late country singer actually “really liked” him. He suggested she never publicly supported him because she’d lose “20 percent of her fans.”
It’s true that Parton never expressed any political affiliation, but her lengthy record as a humanitarian shows us exactly what she stood for—and it wasn’t Trump’s agenda of hate. To make matters worse, over the last year, Republicans quietly cut funding for Parton’s children’s book-gifting charity.
Dolly Parton’s sister, Stella, however, was an outspoken critic of the president, calling his behavior “deranged, ugly, and nasty.”