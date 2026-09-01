Republican Scrubs Trump From Website After Winning Primary
Congressional candidate Mike Beltran seems to want distance from the president as November approaches.
Florida GOP House nominee Mike Beltran wiped multiple mentions of President Trump from his campaign website ahead of the November midterm elections—a telltale sign of a toxic president.
According to the Washington Examiner, Beltran’s website used to proclaim that he “stood with President Trump every step of the way.”
“He is one of only seven Republican legislators in the entire state of Florida who never endorsed Ron DeSantis for President, standing firm with Trump from the moment he came down the escalator in 2015. That wasn’t a political calculation. It was conviction,” the removed passage continued.
It certainly seems like Beltran is leaning into political calculation now, as his support for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is missing from his website along with the pro-Trump language.
Beltran’s campaign told the Examiner that the cuts had nothing to do with Trump, or his dismal 33 percent approval rating. There are still some mentions of Trump on the campaign site, mostly related to immigration, as well as a photo of Beltran and his family with Trump.
Beltran isn’t the only GOP nominee to distance himself from Trump after a primary victory. Ralph Alvarado, who was endorsed by Trump in May, has scrubbed the president’s name from his website, touting himself as “independent leadership for Kentucky.”
It seems like Republicans are seeing the writing on the wall and prioritizing their own optics over attaching themselves to Trump’s dirty lapels in the midterm election. Earlier this month, Trump-endorsed Republican candidates Amir Hassan of Michigan, Andy Ogles of Tennessee, and Mike Lindell of Minnesota all lost their primaries. Even still, Trump seems unfazed by his poor midterm performance outlook.
“There’s a theory that I get the vote,” Trump said to Sean Hannity last week. “You know, I see it all the time. ‘When Trump’s on the ballot, they win. When he’s not on the ballot, the people don’t go to vote.’ And I’m asking the people through your brilliant show, number one show, I’m asking the people to get out and vote, pretend I’m on the ballot.”