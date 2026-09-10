Charlie Kirk’s Group “Livid” Trump Hijacked Death Anniversary
Donald Trump scheduled his “Trump-a-palooza” on the one-year anniversary of Kirk’s death.
“Trump-a-palooza” is already tearing MAGA apart.
Top brass at Turning Point USA were “livid” that Donald Trump’s ramshackle midterm convention in Dallas was scheduled for Thursday, the anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s death, two people familiar with the group told Politico’s Playbook. Many of TPUSA’s senior leaders have chosen to skip the convention altogether, including Kirk’s right-hand man Andrew Kolvet.
“I personally made the decision,” Kolvet told Playbook. “I want to remember Charlie here, inside his studio and on the campus that he built. I want our influencers and our contributors to come here and be a part of remembering Charlie.”
One person close to the White House told Playbook that the midterm convention was a “huge missed opportunity.”
“This week we should be laser focused on two things: commemorating the run-up to Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and hammering the Democrats in the run-up to 9/11 … not a half-assed convention,” the person said.
Trump and Vice President JD Vance both scrambled to maintain their grip around this increasingly alienated faction of conservatives.
Delivering a keynote address Wednesday, Trump thanked Erika Kirk for attending his self-obsessed convention on the anniversary of her husband’s death.
“She has put up with something, boy,” Trump said. “Oh, boy. What she’s had to go through and, the most beautiful family. It’s just terrible. But love, tough life, tough life. Can’t let it happen. From the very beginning of this journey, I’ve not stopped fighting and I never will stop fighting to protect you, your family.”
Vance called in to The Charlie Kirk Show Thursday hoping to demonstrate that the president’s massive ego hadn’t gotten in the way of his mourning. “All of us, I think, have this hole that we’re all trying to fill,” Vance said.
This week, Vance will be filling that hole by hosting an expensive and sparsely attended publicity event in order to satisfy his boss’s dream of being the center of attention.