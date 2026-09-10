Charlie Kirk’s Group “Livid” Trump Hijacked Death Anniversary

“I personally made the decision,” Kolvet told Playbook. “I want to remember Charlie here, inside his studio and on the campus that he built. I want our influencers and our contributors to come here and be a part of remembering Charlie.”

One person close to the White House told Playbook that the midterm convention was a “huge missed opportunity.”

“This week we should be laser focused on two things: commemorating the run-up to Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and hammering the Democrats in the run-up to 9/11 … not a half-assed convention,” the person said.