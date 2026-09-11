9/11 Workers Are Hiding From Trump’s ICE Raids
Donald Trump has put people who cleaned up Ground Zero at risk.
Twenty-five years after the September 11 attacks, NPR spoke with a support group for undocumented workers who served on cleanup crews following the attacks—individuals who are now being tirelessly persecuted by the Trump administration.
Rosa Bramble Caballero, a social worker who runs the cleanup crew support group, described how multiple contractors were paid millions of dollars to manage the cleanup response. Those companies hired subcontractors, and those companies in turn hired day laborers standing on street corners.
“Many women who did housekeeping were taken there. And then they got there and realized they were actually at Ground Zero, which, by the way, sometimes they were not told that that’s where they were going,” she said. It isn’t clear just how many undocumented workers were involved in these efforts, but estimates are between 2,000 and 6,000 people.
Undocumented workers are entitled to workers’ compensation, and individuals have received around $80,000 each for their work on 9/11 cleanup crews in the past. But in light of the Trump administration’s sweeping crackdown on immigrants, Bramble Caballero said many are now too scared to apply. For others, the money only went so far. “Because they are undocumented and their health has been compromised, they really can no longer work. So although they may have received awards, those awards dry out,” she told NPR.
One support group member who spoke to NPR, Lucelly from Colombia, didn’t know where she was going when she got picked up off the street for a cleaning job on the morning of September 12. Lucelly approached Ground Zero armed only with a paper mask and rubber gloves. Years later, Lucelly was diagnosed with breast cancer and respiratory disease after coming into contact with toxic debris and air—although the city was well aware it was unsafe.
Another woman, Rosa from Guatemala, worked in demolition and was shocked to see the scant safety measures immigrants workers were using at the site. “It was mostly Ecuadorians, Colombians, Peruvians, Mexicans. There were so many people doing the same work as me … but wearing little paper masks.”
Among responders and survivors, there have been more than 57,000 cases of cancer and more than 10,000 cases of chronic respiratory disorder linked to the site. Now they also have Donald Trump’s extrajudicial militias to worry about.
“I am scared. We are all scared. My daughter lives in New Jersey, and I don’t even go visit her, because I am scared of immigration. It is a new pain on top of an old one,” Lucelly told NPR.
“We gave it all. When we got to Ground Zero we felt so much fear. Oh the fear we felt! No one ever asked to check out immigration status. Oh no, they treated us like we were real important back then. It was: ‘Go in Lucelly. Go Lucelly. Get in there.’”