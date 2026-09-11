Republicans’ 9/11 Smear About AOC and Mamdani Instantly Collapses
One of Rudy Giuliani’s aides debunked the claim.
Sorry to break it to you, but New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weren’t actually cracking up at the 9/11 memorial ceremony.
Conservatives were outraged Friday after a video circulated on social media showing Mamdani and Ocasio-Cortez laughing and smiling at the ceremony in New York City.
Michael Ragusa, an aide for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani who also attended the event, claimed the reports about Mamdani and Ocasio-Cortez were “not true.”
“I was standing next to them the whole time. The camera just caught her greeting him hello,” Ragusa wrote on X. “Multiple other politicians were laughing and joking behind me. Republicans and Democrats.
“And for the record I am a life long republican who has been very critical of these two,” Ragusa wrote in another post. “I’m just sick of this fake news and people just saying whatever they want.”
It appears that the short video clip was taken out of context. In fact, Mamdani was reportedly the only senior elected official to stay until after all the names were read.
Still, Republicans are keeping a tight grip on their pearls.
“Mamdani and AOC seem to be having the time of their lives while everyone else is paying respects to the deceased,” wrote Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on X.
“How the hell do you laugh while the names of those murdered on 9/11 are being read aloud? Why would you do so?” wrote Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who infamously “liked” a pornographic tweet on 9/11 several years ago.
I don’t recall the same level of outrage when Trump was spotted laughing with former President Barack Obama at late President Jimmy Carter’s funeral.
Surely, Republicans were just as upset after seeing the flood of images showing President Donald Trump dozing off onstage during the memorial ceremony at the Pentagon Friday. Oh wait, Republicans didn’t care at all? For God’s sake, even former President Joe Biden looked more awake than he did!