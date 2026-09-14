Trump Refuses to Say What Exactly He’s Using AI For

“Well, I posted about 30. Which one are you talking about?” Trump replied to a reporter on Air Force One. When the reporter tried to explain the video to him, he asked, “Who?” and then said, “I don’t know what she’s talking about.”

President Trump seems to be confused about his own social media posts



Reporter: You reposted a video you took on January 6th.



Trump: Well, I posted about 30. Which one are you talking?



Reporter: You posted a video you took and posted on January 6th asking the rioters to go… pic.twitter.com/zPHD8AzYI6 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 13, 2026

It’s another example of what appears to be Trump’s ongoing cognitive decline. He’s forgotten how to spell the word “dumb,” repeatedly told a fake 9/11 story, and keeps falling asleep in public. Why can’t he remember one of the final moments of his first term as president, and one of the worst, at that? Is another symptom of his declining mental state that he goes on posting binges without realizing what he’s putting on social media? He somehow remembered posting 30 videos, so he can’t pawn this off on an aide.

Either Trump is lying about the January 6 post and trying to play dumb, or he legitimately does not remember. In either case, he should not be occupying America’s highest seat of power.