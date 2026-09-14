Trump Refuses to Say What Exactly He’s Using AI For
Is the president using artificial intelligence for things beyond his terrible memes?
President Trump doesn’t want us to know what he’s using artificial intelligence for.
The question was raised Sunday night in the Air Force One press gaggle while Trump spoke about trying to beat China in the AI arms race—something he and many others in government seem to think is of highest priority.
“Whoever wins AI—and we’re leading by a lot—whoever wins AI wins,” Trump said.
“Have you ever used it yourself?” a reporter asked.
“I use AI, yeah I do.”
“How do you use AI?”
“But uh, I would say for the most part you can use AI for a lotta things,” he continued, ignoring the question.
“What do you use it for?” the reporter pressed.
“I don’t wanna tell you that.”
The Trump administration is certainly AI-obsessed. Trump has used it to make disparaging, racist posts of his political adversaries, portray himself as Jesus Christ, depict the Gaza Strip as a post-genocide beach resort, and even literally speak for him in a campaign ad. His administration has also been extremely friendly to the AI industry, with everything from DOGE to the Department of Defense implementing it into their protocols and wars—all while the technology goes largely unregulated. And yet even with all that in mind, it’s troubling to imagine what else Trump may be using it for as president. Maybe lately he’s asking ChatGPT what “Ansar Allah” means.