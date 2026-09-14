Trump’s Voter Fraud Quest Is Turning Illegal, Whistleblower Says

These questionable tactics make the “Unlawful Voter Initiative” launched by Trump two weeks ago an extremely tenuous endeavor,

In the report, compiled by the government watchdog group the Democracy Defenders Fund, the whistleblower also alleges that the agents’ rushed data collections may be rife with inaccuracies. The “alien identification numbers” of people who entered the U.S. as noncitizens are still listed on their records—even if they became a full citizen years ago. The hasty nature of DHS’s efforts may result in people who are well within their right to vote as citizens are flagged as “unlawful voters.” The report also notes that some of the agents themselves began to grow concerned about using people’s personal data, and hesitated to identify individuals as unlawful voters

DHS in a statement argued that it is well within its rights to peruse the intimate voter data of millions of Americans because “It’s not rocket science; it’s an easy step to secure our elections.”