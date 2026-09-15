Trump Throws “F—king Crazy” Tantrum at Kennedy Center Meeting
The decision to close the Kennedy Center came after Trump personally called up the board to yell about his loss in court.
President Trump called into the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees meeting Tuesday to yell at trustee and Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty.
The call came in before the board voted to close the center indefinitely, ostensibly for repairs, and just after a federal judge blocked Trump from putting his name on the building or sneakily renaming the plaza near the building after himself.
An unnamed board member described Trump’s phone call as “fucking crazy” to CNN, while another source told the news outlet that Trump screamed throughout the call. Beatty, who is part of legal efforts to keep Trump’s name off of the building, told him that his efforts have left the venue underwater with debt.
Trump and the board, made up of mostly his handpicked appointees, insist that the center will collapse, physically and financially, if the president isn’t allowed to take over the center and put his name on it.
Hours after the court decision, Trump declared in a Truth Social post that the building would close “immediately” but that “Renovation and Reconstruction, which is a very large and complex job, cannot begin until such time as the D.C. Circuit rules on the Board’s approved name.” He also claimed that he has already raised $17 million to put into the center.
Trump has repeatedly been told in federal court that he needs approval from Congress to make his desired changes to the center, which should theoretically be easy with Republicans currently controlling the House and Senate. But he refuses to listen to those rulings and wants to forcibly take over the venue, with intervention from the Supreme Court if necessary, even though his involvement has killed the center’s ticket sales and fundraising while pushing away performers.