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Trump Throws “F—king Crazy” Tantrum at Kennedy Center Meeting

The decision to close the Kennedy Center came after Trump personally called up the board to yell about his loss in court.

Tarp-covered scaffolding hides the front of the Kennedy Center
A tarp remains in place on the facade of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on August 25.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
A tarp remains in place on the facade of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on August 25.

President Trump called into the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees meeting Tuesday to yell at trustee and Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty.

The call came in before the board voted to close the center indefinitely, ostensibly for repairs, and just after a federal judge blocked Trump from putting his name on the building or sneakily renaming the plaza near the building after himself.

An unnamed board member described Trump’s phone call as “fucking crazy” to CNN, while another source told the news outlet that Trump screamed throughout the call. Beatty, who is part of legal efforts to keep Trump’s name off of the building, told him that his efforts have left the venue underwater with debt.

Trump and the board, made up of mostly his handpicked appointees, insist that the center will collapse, physically and financially, if the president isn’t allowed to take over the center and put his name on it.

Hours after the court decision, Trump declared in a Truth Social post that the building would close “immediately” but that “Renovation and Reconstruction, which is a very large and complex job, cannot begin until such time as the D.C. Circuit rules on the Board’s approved name.” He also claimed that he has already raised $17 million to put into the center.

Trump has repeatedly been told in federal court that he needs approval from Congress to make his desired changes to the center, which should theoretically be easy with Republicans currently controlling the House and Senate. But he refuses to listen to those rulings and wants to forcibly take over the venue, with intervention from the Supreme Court if necessary, even though his involvement has killed the center’s ticket sales and fundraising while pushing away performers.

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Photographer Exposes Kash Patel’s Talking Points—and They’re a Doozy

The FBI director came prepared, but not to talk about his actual job.

FBI Director Kash Patel holds up both hands while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee
FBI Director Kash Patel testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
FBI Director Kash Patel testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

FBI Director Kash Patel needed a cheat sheet of attacks in order to dodge tough questions from Senator Dick Durbin Tuesday.

It’s no wonder Patel refused to answer Democratic lawmakers’ questions at a Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing—his notes had nothing to do with his role leading the FBI!

A Reuters photographer captured an image of a document Patel referred to during questioning. It was titled “DURBIN INFO” and listed a series of bullet points containing opposition research on Durbin and his wife.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

It’s a little ironic that Patel was planning to make things so personal, considering that the FBI director repeatedly refused to answer any questions involving his use of government resources for his 26-year-old girlfriend.

It appears that Patel didn’t get a chance to use his opposition research on the Illinois Democrat—instead, he offered a series of obstinate nonanswers.

Patel refused to provide information in response to Durbin’s questions about the FBI’s failure to investigate potential civil rights violations committed by federal agents during the Department of Homeland Security’s “Midway Blitz” operation in Chicago. Patel also denied making false statements following the horrific shooting of Marimar Martinez.

“I can tell you that she’s never been charged with a crime after being shot five times—” Durbin said.

“You want her to be charged for being shot?” Patel asked incredulously.

Patel responded incoherently to Durbin’s questions about lowering the standards for applicants at the FBI, claiming he’d done so in order to, among other things, protect the human “victims” of bestiality. He also dodged questions about dragging his feet on releasing documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, and refused to weigh in on the allegations of corruption against Corey Lewandowski.

There was once a time when government officials preparing to testify before the Senate might’ve brought notes on their work—but not anymore. In the Trump administration, officials mostly just prep tips on how to get at Democratic lawmakers. Former Attorney General Pam Bondi tried the same thing and, well, we all know how that went.

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Republican Representative Moves to Impeach Hegseth for “High Crimes”

Representative Thomas Massie has introduced eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth holds a hand up as he speaks into a mic in his other hand.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Outgoing Republican Representative Thomas Massie on Tuesday introduced eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for “high crimes and misdemeanors” regarding his handling of the Trump administration’s war on Iran—calling it “unlawful at its inception.”

Massie attacked Hegseth for “waging the Iran war despite no declaration of war, statutory authorization, attack on the United States, or imminent threat,” and continuing to attack Iran after the war powers resolution expired. The articles of impeachment also cite Hegseth’s suppression of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly’s right to free speech, initiating an unlawful war in Yemen (remember Signalgate?), and “ignoring laws that minimize civilian casualties.”

Massie specifically noted Hegseth’s bombing of the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Iran, in February—a brutal attack that killed 120 schoolchildren and 36 other civilians.

“By directing the Department of Defense in a manner that foreseeably dismantled the safeguards necessary to distinguish civilian objects from military objects, Secretary Hegseth thereby affected the murder of civilians, and abused the trust of men and women under his command by requiring them to conduct military operations within a targeted and legal review system that he had deliberately degraded,” Massie said during a Tuesday House session.

Massie made his resolution privileged, meaning the House must vote on it in two days—if Speaker Mike Johnson doesn’t send everyone home early.

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Chuck Grassley Tells Dem. to “Shut Up” About Kash Patel’s Incompetence

Senator Chuck Grassley was quick to intervene in Senator Cory Booker’s line of attack.

Senator Chuck Grassley smiles and puts his hand on FBI Director Kash Patel's shoulder
FBI Director Kash Patel and Senator Chuck Grassley
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images
FBI Director Kash Patel and Senator Chuck Grassley

Senator Chuck Grassley had an explosive outburst at Senator Cory Booker Tuesday, after the Democratic lawmaker grilled FBI Director Kash Patel over his incompetence.

Appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on FBI oversight, Patel faced tough questions from Democratic lawmakers—especially Booker—and by the end, Grassley couldn’t handle it anymore.

Grassley provided enormous cover to Patel after he refused to answer Booker’s questions about the FBI’s efforts to investigate Elizabeth Williamson, the New York Times journalist who reported on the SWAT team assigned as Patel’s 26-year-old girlfriend’s security detail. Booker accused Patel of lying before a grand jury that no journalist was under investigation.

“Mr. Chairman—Chairman, I’m asking yes or no questions about activities of the FBI, that as a matter of oversight I have the right to do,” Booker said to Grassley.

“I’m not going to—normally I would say, but this seems to be a personal thing to him,” Grassley replied. Booker continued to outline Patel’s efforts to attack the press and subpoena reporters, and accused him of stonewalling the committee.

When Booker asked about Patel’s promise to investigate Donald Trump’s crude birthday card to alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Grassley interjected to grant Patel extra time to respond. As the FBI director proceeded to ramble about hunting down leakers of classified information, Booker tried to steer Patel back on topic, and Grassley informed the Democrat that his time was up.

As a frustrated Booker proceeded to give his closing remarks, Grassley continued to interrupt, even banging his gavel.

“We don’t have an FBI director, we have a lackey here. Who’s using govern—and frankly, he’s not even a good lackey, he’s an incompetent lackey. He’s like an 18-year-old kid who wants to join a fraternity that he could never be a member of. Doing keg stands and chugging with friends,” Booker said. “He’s an embarrassment to the agency and wouldn’t qualify, even, to be an FBI agent.

“What is bad is not just that we have a rogue FBI agent intimidating reporters, what’s bad is that we have Republicans in the Senate enabling him to go without any objective oversight or transparency or accountability!” Booker added.

Grassley accused Booker of expecting to receive special treatment. “You don’t show much respect for your chairman,” he said. “Yeah, you’ve gone on now for three minutes—”

“I have utter respect for you, in fact I have love for you,” Booker said. “This is why I know this is not who you are. You are not holding this witness in an objective way to answer the questions that are given to him by Democratic senators, yet he insults them time and time again.”

Booker criticized Patel for speaking disrespectfully to Vermont Senator Peter Welch, and insisted he had a right to ask about how the FBI director was spending money on his girlfriend. As Grassley attempted to pass questioning to Senator Darline Graham, a protester appeared, spurring Booker and Patel to continue to exchange barbs.

Again, Grassley reserved his admonishments for his Democratic colleague. “Are you going to interfere with Senator Graham asking her questions too? Too, as well? Or are you done now?” the Iowa Republican shouted. “Are you ready to shut up?!”

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Trump Loses His Mind Over Third Major Legal Loss in Under 24 Hours

First mail-in voting, then putting his name on the Kennedy Center

A tarp and a security barrier block the front of the Kennedy Center
The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images
The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump is convinced that the Kennedy Center is doomed to fail without his name front and center on its facade.

The president lamented the state of the famed arts institution in a lengthy post on Truth Social Tuesday, claiming that the property is in a “in a virtual state of collapse” and that he alone can save it.

“Remember, The Kennedy Center was losing Hundreds of Millions of Dollars when I took over. It was failing badly! It had nothing to do with me, I am only there to help,” Trump wrote. “I just got there to reveal the facts, but especially those concerning Building Safety.”

The rant came hours after a federal judge ruled that the performing arts space could not be renamed to include “Donald J. Trump” on its exterior, noting that Congress singularly arbitrates the name of the Kennedy Center, which was erected to memorialize the assassinated President John F. Kennedy.

Judge Christopher R. Cooper also barred the Kennedy Center board from renaming the surrounding campus as the “President Donald J. ​Trump Plaza.”

“Simply put, defendants cannot install memorials for President Trump or anyone or anything else at the Kennedy Center without Congress’s blessing,” Cooper wrote. “The board resolution bucks a federal court order and a statute Congress enacted.”

That decision did not sit well with the Kennedy Center board, which is composed of Trump as its president and a batch of Trump appointees, who promptly voted to shut the center down.

The board had previously asserted that adding Trump’s name to the building was the only way to maintain his promised funding and ensure the arts space could avoid “certain fiscal collapse.”

Programming at the Kennedy Center was initially projected to end in July to make way for a two-year renovation period. Trump announced the plan in February, at which point he said, “Financing is completed and fully in place.”

Long before Trump’s meddling, the Kennedy Center was widely considered a premier arts institution. But since the White House became directly involved in its operations and programming, its normally star-studded lineup has fallen apart.

In December, the president suddenly decided to rename the venerated cultural institution “The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts,” in a flagrant rejection of the laws that created the center in the first place.

The judge’s decision was the third major legal loss that Trump has suffered in less than 24 hours. On Monday, a federal judge blocked the administration’s efforts to limit visa stays for foreign students and journalists, effectively upending a pillar of Trump’s anti-immigration efforts. And later that night, the Supreme Court ruled against the president’s mail-in voting scheme. The news sent Trump into a tirade, during which he lashed out at his judicial appointees, claiming they were “not the people I interviewed to serve on the United States Supreme Court.”

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