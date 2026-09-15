Trump Throws “F—king Crazy” Tantrum at Kennedy Center Meeting

An unnamed board member described Trump’s phone call as “fucking crazy” to CNN, while another source told the news outlet that Trump screamed throughout the call. Beatty, who is part of legal efforts to keep Trump’s name off of the building, told him that his efforts have left the venue underwater with debt.

Trump and the board, made up of mostly his handpicked appointees, insist that the center will collapse, physically and financially, if the president isn’t allowed to take over the center and put his name on it.

Hours after the court decision, Trump declared in a Truth Social post that the building would close “immediately” but that “Renovation and Reconstruction, which is a very large and complex job, cannot begin until such time as the D.C. Circuit rules on the Board’s approved name.” He also claimed that he has already raised $17 million to put into the center.