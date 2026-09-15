Chuck Grassley Tells Dem. to “Shut Up” About Kash Patel’s Incompetence

Trump is so set on getting his way that he has threatened to demolish the center if he isn’t allowed to put his name on it. His board of trustees continues to insist that the venue will collapse if he can’t take it over, despite the fact that his involvement directly led to artists canceling their performances, ticket sales plummeting, and fundraising drying up.

In a Truth Social post following the board’s vote Tuesday, Trump refused to budge on anything.

“The Board of The Kennedy Center today agreed, almost unanimously, to close the Building for Safety reasons, and so that it can begin the process of Reconstruction. The closing will take place immediately, however, the Renovation and Reconstruction, which is a very large and complex job, cannot begin until such time as the D.C. Circuit rules on the Board’s approved name,” Trump posted. “If the ruling is a negative one, which it should not be, and is not overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Reconstruction and the Renovation of The Kennedy Center will not take place.”