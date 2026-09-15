Chuck Grassley Tells Dem. to “Shut Up” About Kash Patel’s Incompetence
Senator Chuck Grassley was quick to intervene in Senator Cory Booker’s line of attack.
Senator Chuck Grassley had an explosive outburst at Senator Cory Booker Tuesday, after the Democratic lawmaker grilled FBI Director Kash Patel over his incompetence.
Appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on FBI oversight, Patel faced tough questions from Democratic lawmakers—especially Booker—and by the end, Grassley couldn’t handle it anymore.
Grassley provided enormous cover to Patel after he refused to answer Booker’s questions about the FBI’s efforts to investigate Elizabeth Williamson, the New York Times journalist who reported on the SWAT team assigned as Patel’s 26-year-old girlfriend’s security detail. Booker accused Patel of lying before a grand jury that no journalist was under investigation.
“Mr. Chairman—Chairman, I’m asking yes or no questions about activities of the FBI, that as a matter of oversight I have the right to do,” Booker said to Grassley.
“I’m not going to—normally I would say, but this seems to be a personal thing to him,” Grassley replied. Booker continued to outline Patel’s efforts to attack the press and subpoena reporters, and accused him of stonewalling the committee.
When Booker asked about Patel’s promise to investigate Donald Trump’s crude birthday card to alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Grassley interjected to grant Patel extra time to respond. As the FBI director proceeded to ramble about hunting down leakers of classified information, Booker tried to steer Patel back on topic, and Grassley informed the Democrat that his time was up.
As a frustrated Booker proceeded to give his closing remarks, Grassley continued to interrupt, even banging his gavel.
“We don’t have an FBI director, we have a lackey here. Who’s using govern—and frankly, he’s not even a good lackey, he’s an incompetent lackey. He’s like an 18-year-old kid who wants to join a fraternity that he could never be a member of. Doing keg stands and chugging with friends,” Booker said. “He’s an embarrassment to the agency and wouldn’t qualify, even, to be an FBI agent.
“What is bad is not just that we have a rogue FBI agent intimidating reporters, what’s bad is that we have Republicans in the Senate enabling him to go without any objective oversight or transparency or accountability!” Booker added.
Grassley accused Booker of expecting to receive special treatment. “You don’t show much respect for your chairman,” he said. “Yeah, you’ve gone on now for three minutes—”
“I have utter respect for you, in fact I have love for you,” Booker said. “This is why I know this is not who you are. You are not holding this witness in an objective way to answer the questions that are given to him by Democratic senators, yet he insults them time and time again.”
Booker criticized Patel for speaking disrespectfully to Vermont Senator Peter Welch, and insisted he had a right to ask about how the FBI director was spending money on his girlfriend. As Grassley attempted to pass questioning to Senator Darline Graham, a protester appeared, spurring Booker and Patel to continue to exchange barbs.
Again, Grassley reserved his admonishments for his Democratic colleague. “Are you going to interfere with Senator Graham asking her questions too? Too, as well? Or are you done now?” the Iowa Republican shouted. “Are you ready to shut up?!”