What Was John Fetterman Doing at a Retreat With Fox News Executives?
The Democratic senator keeps hanging out with powerful Republicans.
Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who is supposed to be a Democrat, met with Fox News executives at a retreat in Montana two months ago.
The Washington Examiner, a conservative publication, reports that the Murdoch family, who own Fox News, invited Fetterman to their ranch in the state along with other network leaders. Fetterman took part in a panel focused on social media, along with Republican Senator Katie Britt, during the event.
“I was invited to go there,” Fetterman told the Washington Examiner when asked about his attendance, adding that he’s happy to speak with anyone who wants to have “conversations in a straight way.”
It’s the latest in a series of pro-conservative moves for the Pennsylvania politician, who entered the Senate with progressive credentials as the mayor of the Rust Belt small town of Braddock, Pennsylvania. In Trump’s second term, however, Fetterman has voted to confirm many of the president’s appointees, taken a hard-line stance supporting Israel, and broken ranks with his party on immigration and the Iran war.
Last week, Fetterman drew praise from the MAGA right for showing up in a video message at the Republican midterm convention supporting Pennsylvania’s other senator, Republican Dave McCormick, and praising Trump’s help to the Keystone State’s steel industry. To Democrats, however, it was another example of Fetterman blowing off the people he represents and those who voted him into office to curry favor with the right.
Fetterman continues to insist that he’s a Democrat and doesn’t plan on switching parties. But his actions are increasingly in line with what Republicans want, and music to the ears of conservative media. The Murdoch family wouldn’t have invited Fetterman to their ranch if they didn’t think highly of him, and they clearly have more plans for him in pursuit of their right-wing agenda. The question is what Fetterman is going to do in the next two years before he’s up for reelection.