What Was John Fetterman Doing at a Retreat With Fox News Executives?

“I was invited to go there,” Fetterman told the Washington Examiner when asked about his attendance, adding that he’s happy to speak with anyone who wants to have “conversations in a straight way.”

It’s the latest in a series of pro-conservative moves for the Pennsylvania politician, who entered the Senate with progressive credentials as the mayor of the Rust Belt small town of Braddock, Pennsylvania. In Trump’s second term, however, Fetterman has voted to confirm many of the president’s appointees, taken a hard-line stance supporting Israel, and broken ranks with his party on immigration and the Iran war.

Last week, Fetterman drew praise from the MAGA right for showing up in a video message at the Republican midterm convention supporting Pennsylvania’s other senator, Republican Dave McCormick, and praising Trump’s help to the Keystone State’s steel industry. To Democrats, however, it was another example of Fetterman blowing off the people he represents and those who voted him into office to curry favor with the right.