Paxton Sued by Family of Woman Who Died After Being Denied Abortion

In 2024, Walker became pregnant again after a positive streak of health. Soon, however, she began experiencing seizures, nausea, vomiting, and pain. After one emergency room visit, she was sent home, as doctors dismissed her symptoms as unrelated to her pregnancy, offering her mental health treatments instead.

“They really treated her so bad because they thought she was crazy,” Walker’s aunt LaTanya Walker said to CBS News. “One day they told me to tell her husband, ‘Can you go tell him that this is all in her head?’”

Walker asked for an abortion twice during this time, at about eight and 11 weeks. She was denied. Even worse, doctors noted in their records that she was indeed at a “high” risk of death, and discharged her from the hospital anyway. She returned a few days later.