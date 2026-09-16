Republicans Say Trump Is Tying a “Noose” Around Their Necks
GOP candidates are avoiding mentioning Donald Trump.
Republicans appear to be listening to the White House rather than the president.
Conservatives seem to have completely dodged Donald Trump’s midterm advice since the Republican Midterm Convention last week, during which the president told his party to promise $5,000 government handouts and act as if he’s on the ballot.
An analysis of more than a million social media messages conducted by The Washington Post found that conservative candidates across the country have opted to stick with their own messages rather than further ingratiate themselves in Trump’s orbit.
Mentions of Trump by Republican candidates online have almost halved since January, dropping from mentions in 15 percent of posts to just 9 percent in September. Some hopeful office-seekers have even stripped their websites and campaign materials of Trump’s name, attempting to split themselves from the president’s sinking reputation.
That’s the advice that the White House offered in July, when staffers explicitly encouraged midterm-bound Republicans to break from Trump in an effort to save their election chances.
Republicans already had little to campaign on ahead of the November race, but one right-wing senator told Punchbowl Wednesday that Trump was “putting a noose around all of our necks” by continuing to escalate his trade wars so close to Election Day.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll published late last month suggested that the president’s influence is waning: Just 13 percent of Americans strongly approve of him—compared to 23 percent in a 2025 YouGov poll this time last year.
Top issues impacting Trump’s popularity include the seemingly endless Iran war, the rising cost of living, an economy and supply chain thrown out of whack by the president’s reckless tariffs, the cost of health care, and the encroachment of AI and the industry’s data centers in American communities—which Trump has unequivocally backed—a hot topic.
Republican attitudes toward Trump have also changed, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll. Just 35 percent of surveyed conservatives said they “strongly approved” of Trump’s job during his second term. In the same poll, 41 percent of registered voters said that they would vote for a Democratic candidate if the presidential election were conducted today.