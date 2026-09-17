Photographer Exposes Trump’s Kennedy Center Plan—and It’s a Bombshell

AFP photographer Brendan Smialowski captured a photograph through the window of Air Force One Wednesday night in which Trump can be seen looking at a large posterboard emblazoned with the words “KENNEDY CENTER DEMOLISH.”

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac earlier that evening, Trump made it clear that he couldn’t be bothered to renovate a former president’s memorial because he hadn’t been allowed to plaster his name on it.

“I’d like to be able to save it, but it’s going to take a lot of subsidy into the future and for us as an administration to want to do that, I think the Trump administration should be recognized,” Trump said.