Photographer Exposes Trump’s Kennedy Center Plan—and It’s a Bombshell
And a witness spotted a forklift repeatedly crashing into the building’s pillars.
President Donald Trump already has plans to demolish the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
One day after a federal judge ordered Trump to finally give up on plastering his name on the Kennedy Center, and the president’s handpicked board of trustees voted to close the center, Trump was spotted reviewing plans to destroy the nation’s prestigious national theater.
AFP photographer Brendan Smialowski captured a photograph through the window of Air Force One Wednesday night in which Trump can be seen looking at a large posterboard emblazoned with the words “KENNEDY CENTER DEMOLISH.”
Speaking to reporters on the tarmac earlier that evening, Trump made it clear that he couldn’t be bothered to renovate a former president’s memorial because he hadn’t been allowed to plaster his name on it.
“I’d like to be able to save it, but it’s going to take a lot of subsidy into the future and for us as an administration to want to do that, I think the Trump administration should be recognized,” Trump said.
In a court filing last month, prosecutors suggested that the proposed $250 million renovation project was necessary for the institution’s survival. If the building wasn’t able to be renovated, they suggested constructing a “large outdoor amphitheater overlooking the Potomac River.”
Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty, a Kennedy Center trustee and the plaintiff in the court battle to block the center’s renaming, requested an emergency hearing to challenge the sudden closure, calling it “unexplained and unlawful.”
But Trump may not be waiting for the hearing. A legal observer said in court filings Wednesday night that she had seen a “forklift run into and hit the pillars on the building several times.”