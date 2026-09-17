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U.N. Finds Trump Likely Committed War Crimes in Iran War

The United Nations’ human rights watchdog has found that two U.S. strikes likely constitute war crimes.

Photos of victims hang outside the ruins of a girls’ school in Iran
The girls’ school in Iran
Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu/Getty Images
The girls’ school in Iran

An independent group tapped by the United Nations’ top human rights body reported Thursday that it found “reasonable grounds” to believe that the U.S. committed war crimes in Iran.

The cited atrocity was a pair of Tomahawk missile strikes on the “clearly identifiable” Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab—a city in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan—and a sports complex in Lamerd that occurred in February. The two attacks killed 178 civilians, most of them children.

The findings were documented in a report by the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran and submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

At the time of the strikes, U.S. military officials denied that they were behind the attack. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth insisted that the U.S. “never” targets civilians during foreign conflicts. Early reports indicated that outdated Pentagon intel had led them to believe that the school was actually an Iranian base.

The fact-finding mission found that the U.S. “failed in its obligation to do everything feasible to verify” that the school site “was a military objective.” It also declared that the U.S. had acted willfully and recklessly, and had failed to do basic due diligence, such as updating its databases or examining publicly available data that would have revealed the site was a school.

“The Mission considers that the U.S.’s failure to update information in relation to the school in its targeting databases and to verify that the building was a military objective before launching the attack went beyond mere negligence,” the report reads. “Rather, the U.S. directed the strikes at the building of the school while being aware of a substantial risk of striking a civilian object and acting recklessly as regards the possibility that this would happen.”

The group confirmed that the U.S. was behind the attacks by analyzing the damage the strikes inflicted on the surrounding area as well as to the victims’ bodies. The group said the distinctive pockmarking left behind by a wide spray of tungsten bullets suggested that the weapon of choice was Lockheed Martin’s Precision Strike missiles, also identified as “PRsM.” The U.S., the independent body concluded, was the only nation in the conflict that possessed such weapons.

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Photographer Exposes Trump’s Kennedy Center Plan—and It’s a Bombshell

And a witness spotted a forklift repeatedly crashing into the building’s pillars.

Donald Trump sits on Air Force One and holds a sign that says, "Kennedy Center DEMOLISH"
Donald Trump on Air Force One
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump on Air Force One

President Donald Trump already has plans to demolish the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

One day after a federal judge ordered Trump to finally give up on plastering his name on the Kennedy Center, and the president’s handpicked board of trustees voted to close the center, Trump was spotted reviewing plans to destroy the nation’s prestigious national theater.

AFP photographer Brendan Smialowski captured a photograph through the window of Air Force One Wednesday night in which Trump can be seen looking at a large posterboard emblazoned with the words “KENNEDY CENTER DEMOLISH.”

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac earlier that evening, Trump made it clear that he couldn’t be bothered to renovate a former president’s memorial because he hadn’t been allowed to plaster his name on it.

“I’d like to be able to save it, but it’s going to take a lot of subsidy into the future and for us as an administration to want to do that, I think the Trump administration should be recognized,” Trump said.

In a court filing last month, prosecutors suggested that the proposed $250 million renovation project was necessary for the institution’s survival. If the building wasn’t able to be renovated, they suggested constructing a “large outdoor amphitheater overlooking the Potomac River.”

Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty, a Kennedy Center trustee and the plaintiff in the court battle to block the center’s renaming, requested an emergency hearing to challenge the sudden closure, calling it “unexplained and unlawful.”

But Trump may not be waiting for the hearing. A legal observer said in court filings Wednesday night that she had seen a “forklift run into and hit the pillars on the building several times.”

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Trump Tells North Carolina Hurricane Relief Depends on Midterm Outcome

Donald Trump threatened to withhold FEMA funds unless his chosen candidate wins.

Donald Trump speaks at a podium during a campaign event in North Carolina
Donald Trump at a campaign event in North Carolina
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump at a campaign event in North Carolina

President Donald Trump told a North Carolina audience that if Republican Senate nominee Michael Whatley doesn’t win in November, he would withhold FEMA funds. But don’t worry, he’s only joking!

“We spent more than $2 billion, FEMA funding, and you know you’re waiting for some additional money to take care of some of the back, and I’m gonna get that to you, Michael. Now, if Michael loses, I’m not sending it, OK. No, I’m only kidding, you’re getting it. You’re going to get it, Michael, so. He’s been bugging me, he’s been bugging me,” Trump said to a packed rally in Gastonia, Whatley’s hometown Wednesday.

Trump was in North Carolina to stump for Whatley and other Republicans in the state, which is still recovering from the aftereffects of Hurricane Helene two years ago. Democrats haven’t won a Senate seat in the state since 2008, but Democrat Roy Cooper is ahead in all of the state’s major polls, making Trump’s presence in North Carolina almost a requirement for the state GOP.

How much will a bad joke help, though? The Trump administration has been known to use federal funding to punish states that vote against him enough times that he has been challenged in court over it. While North Carolina hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 2008, Trump and Republicans are polling historically underwater. Not only could they lose this Senate seat, but they could set the stage for an even bigger loss in two years.

Read more about Trump’s efforts to get out the vote:
Even MAGA World Isn’t Buying Trump’s Free Money Promise
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Top Health Nominees Break With RFK Jr. as Measles Cases Surge

Two leading health nominees are declining to fully endorse Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s views on vaccines.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies in Congress
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Two nominees on course to help lead America’s public health policy have distanced themselves from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy and his anti-vaccine positions.

Dr. Nicole Saphier and HHS counselor Chris Klomp are on track to become the country’s next surgeon general and deputy HHS secretary, respectively. As such, both would work underneath Kennedy and his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda. Yet neither hesitated to rebuke the health secretary’s unscientific preachings during Senate confirmation hearings this week.

In one exchange with Republican senator (and former physician and medical educator) Bill Cassidy, Saphier explained that not only does she “not believe the [measles-mumps-rubella] vaccine to be lethal” but also that she had “not seen reputable evidence that would suggest vaccines cause autism.”

“I believe the MMR vaccine is our greatest tool for combating measles,” elaborated Saphier, a radiologist and former Fox News contributor. 

“That’s music,” Cassidy sighed.

“I do not believe childhood vaccines cause autism,” Saphier added.

Klomp similarly dismissed Kennedy’s hokum Tuesday, firmly endorsing the measles vaccine while describing the fight against the current measles outbreak as America’s chief public health priority.

“Unquestionably, the MMR vaccine is the single most effective public health tool that we have against measles,” Klomp told Democratic Senator Ron Wyden.

The conspiratorial rhetoric of the anti-vax movement has had disastrous effects on U.S. inoculation rates, spurring a regional measles health crisis that has killed four  people this year, a high not seen since 1992. Another 3,200 people have been infected, exceeding the tally for 2025 by hundreds of cases.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, vaccination coverage for U.S. kindergartners fell by nearly 3 percent—from 95.2 percent to 92.4 percent—between the 2025–2026 school year and the 2019–2020 school year. The dip is more significant than it seems at face value: The lowered figures place the age groups below the threshold for herd immunity that would protect even unvaccinated members of a community (95 percent.)

Democratic officials have called for Kennedy to be removed from his post since letters emerged unequivocally tying his 2019 anti-vax propaganda trip to Samoa to a lethal measles outbreak that occurred on the island later that year.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey said in a statement that Kennedy “cannot be trusted to run HHS for even one more day,” while Hawaii Governor Josh Green—who personally witnessed the Samoan outbreak—said Kennedy needed to immediately resign “for the safety and health of our country.”

Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks told CNN that America’s current measles outbreak could be “tied directly to the horrific leadership of Secretary Kennedy.”

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Trump Melts Down as Federal Reserve Defies Him on Interest Rates

Even Kevin Warsh, Trump’s handpicked Federal Reserve chair, voted to increase interest rates.

President Donald Trump and Kevin Warsh speak to each other
President Donald Trump and Kevin Warsh, chairman of the Federal Reserve, during Warsh’s swearing-in ceremony, on May 22
Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and Kevin Warsh, chairman of the Federal Reserve, during Warsh’s swearing-in ceremony, on May 22

President Trump had yet another predictable meltdown after his handpicked Federal Reserve chair, Kevin Warsh, refused to lower interest rates—instead raising them for the first time in three years.

“Interest Rates in the United States should be 1%, or less, because we are the Best Credit in the World—BY FAR. Our Country is BOOMING with new Investment! If we stopped Trading with every country that we have a Deficit with, which is most of them, we would make, at least, 1.5 Trillion Dollars a year,” Trump wrote Wednesday afternoon on Truth Social. “The word ‘Deficit’ is nothing more than a fancy word for LOSS. We are ‘carrying’ almost every country in the World, and that cannot go on any longer. LOWER THE INTEREST RATES FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND FAST!”

Lower interest rates are something Trump has demanded since he returned to office.

The Federal Reserve unanimously voted to increase interest rates by 0.25 percent, bringing its flagship rate to between 3.75 and 4 percent.

Trump’s demand for lower interest rates clearly fell on deaf ears, as Warsh told reporters after his rate hike announcement that he had “nothing” on “the discussion with the president.”

While used to lower inflation, raising interest rates also makes it more expensive to borrow money—something millions of consumers will be affected by, and right before midterm elections in November.

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