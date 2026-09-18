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FCC Clears the Way for Middle East Dictatorships to Own Our Media

What could go wrong?

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr
Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg/Getty Images
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr

The Federal Communications Commission has greenlit Paramount’s petition to allow foreign investors to own at least 49.5 percent of its equity—should the media behemoth successfully acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.

The titanic buyout is backed by three sovereign wealth funds tied to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi. The FCC acknowledged the national security concerns behind the foreign investment, noting in its decision that the Gulf State wealth funds would not have voting stock.

“We are persuaded by Paramount’s argument that the Foreign Investors therefore will not be able to wield any influence, let alone control, over decisions involving the Licensees,” the commission’s 20-page decision read.

Nonetheless, the commission also carved out allowances for foreign investors to own all of the company’s stock, writing that “it is in the public interest to permit up to 100 percent indirect foreign equity interest of Paramount.”

The combined permitted equity sums include 51.2 percent for four UAE investors, 21.2 percent for two Qatari investors, and 15.1 percent for a singular Saudi investor. Altogether, that’s 87.5 percent of the joint entity.

The FCC’s observed national security concerns did not, however, extend to the three nations’ authoritarian rule, or the consequences of speaking freely under their control.

The prospect of the multibillion-dollar deal was apparently delicious enough for U.S. officials to forget about the late Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was assassinated by the Saudi government in 2018 for daring to question the kingdom’s authoritarian rule and its war in Yemen, and for advocating for democracy in the Middle East.

A Paramount spokesperson said in a statement that the company appreciated the FCC’s “careful review,” and specified that the “Ellison family and RedBird [Capital Partners] will collectively hold the largest equity stake in the combined company and 100 percent of the voting shares, with no other equity participant having any governance rights.

“At a time when the media industry faces unprecedented competitive pressure from dominant big tech companies, a combined Paramount-WBD will have the scale and resources necessary to compete, invest, innovate, and deliver premium content to audiences worldwide,” the spokesperson added.

Paramount Skydance came to an agreement to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this year when it undermined a previous deal between Warner Bros. and Netflix by offering an all-cash bid to buy the company with $31 per share.

But the $110 billion transaction hit a snag in July when a federal judge temporarily blocked the agreement from moving forward, citing antitrust concerns as the two corporations stand to dominate America’s media landscape.

If approved, the merger would fuse two gargantuan film studios, two streaming platforms, and two news organizations under the helm of David Ellison, the millennial son of tech billionaire Larry Ellison, who’s a close friend of President Donald Trump.

The ongoing pause has put Paramount executives in a bind: The company placed a bet against time, promising Warner Bros. shareholders 25 cents a share each quarter if the deal isn’t wrapped by September 30. That could potentially penalize Paramount by more than $600 million per quarter.

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Trump Says He Could Do Just About Anything With His “Crazy” Power

The president made the comments while fantasizing about a billionaire begging him for mercy.

President Donald Trump speaks during a Rose Garden dinner at a podium, with U.S. flags in the background.
President Trump at a White House Rose Garden dinner on September 17
Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
President Trump at a White House Rose Garden dinner on September 17

President Trump took some time from his Thursday evening Rose Garden speech to revel in just how much “crazy” power he has.

The president addressed a crowd of American hunters and outdoorsmen, which included billionaire Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris.

“That means you can sell a lot of fishing rods, Johnny. You’re going to sell a lot of rods. I could have made it so you couldn’t sell,” Trump said. “You couldn’t sell anything. I could have banned fishing,” Trump said, referring to his presidential powers.

“I’ll tell you what. The power of this office is crazy. I could have banned fishing and driven Johnny right the hell out of business. OK. I think I’m going to do that. Just maybe just a quick order, just for a day or two, till he calls me and he says, ‘Please, President, please, you’re putting me out of business, sir.’”

After fantasizing about a billionaire begging him for help, the president went on to make his usual ramblings about his beautification efforts, which most recently have resulted in a fight over the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

His fishing comment was met with disdain and confusion online.

“The Constitution continues to offer impeachment and removal as an option,” The Atlantic’s Conor Friedersdorf wrote.

Others saw it as a chance for Alaska’s Democrat Senate nominee and fisherwoman Mary Peltula to take advantage of yet another Trump gaffe, as “I could have banned fishing” seemed tailor-made for an attack ad with Trump’s face all over it.

“That sound you just heard was @Mary Peltola winning her Senate race,” reporter Matthew Chapman wrote.

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Trump, 80, Is Shocked by What’s in His Own Executive Order

Donald Trump appeared not to have even read the order before he went to sign it.

Donald Trump speaks to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum during an event in the White House Rose Garden
Donald Trump and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum

President Donald Trump admitted that he had no clue what was in his own executive order.

During a dinner in the White House Rose Garden Thursday, Trump announced an executive order on “Reinvigorating America’s Hunting Heritage” to a group of 100 outdoorsmen and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. The order protected the hunters’ right to use lead ammunition, among other things, something Trump apparently only learned about as he was reading his remarks.

“And this order also protects the use of affordable, traditional lea—well, this is pretty good, is that, I never knew this was a problem Doug, you’re gonna have to educate me, but you put it in—lead ammunition. Is ammunition—lead ammunition was a problem, huh?” Trump said.

“Is it better than other ammunition, I assume? It’s uh, pretty good, I don’t know what the hell that means, but I know one thing: You wanted it. You wanted it and I’m here for you!” Trump said. “So the order protects the use of affordable, traditional lead ammunition, that sounds good to me!”

This little gaffe wasn’t the only rough moment in the president’s meandering speech. Trump revisited one of his classic incoherent rants about being electrocuted in an electric boat next to some sharks, joked about banning fishing altogether because “the power of this office is crazy,” and rambled about how popular he is with duck hunters and boaters.

Clearly, Trump has no idea what was in the executive order he signed. This suggests that any one of the Cabinet members or White House staff could get the president to make policy decrees without him ever noticing.

While Burgum can sneakily help his hunting buddies skirt environmental concerns about their ammunition, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth could quietly make sweeping changes to the military, or resident White House ghoul Stephen Miller could secretly make directives targeting immigrants. All they have to do is hide the move in an executive order, and Trump might be none the wiser!

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“No Enthusiasm”: Republican Canvassers See Huge Issue With Voters

Volunteers canvassing for Republican midterm candidates are all seeing the same thing.

Donald Trump looks down while walking out of the White House and into the Rose Garden
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Republicans canvassing voters before November’s midterms are finding that nobody is thrilled to vote for GOP candidates.

“When they go to those doors, they are telling me that there is just no enthusiasm there,” CNN’s Kristen Holmes reported on the network’s Erin Burnett OutFront Thursday night. “It’s really hard to sell this administration, trying to get people excited—Republicans to come out and vote, and that may be one of their greatest hurdles ahead of November.”

Holmes said that Republican political staffers, including those close to Donald Trump, have told her that they are “frustrated” and “annoyed” that some Republicans in tight races are trying to distance themselves from the president. Even Representative Maria Elvira Salazar, whose district voted for Trump by 15 percentage points in 2024, put out an ad earlier this week criticizing Trump’s immigration policies.

“For some of them, as you saw there with Salazar, separating herself or separating themselves from President Trump is the way to go,” Holmes said.

Many political races are won with volunteers, and if Republican volunteers are knocking on doors without any results, that’s a bad omen for November. Trump and the GOP are polling abysmally thanks to the negative economic impact of Trump’s whimsical tariffs, the Iran war, and violent Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

On top of that, some GOP canvassers aren’t doing themselves any favors: One canvasser with conservative nonprofit Stronger America in Maine who was knocking on doors for Republican Senator Susan Collins was caught on camera stealing a package from a person’s doorstep. That won’t help Republicans on top of everything else.

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Trump Abruptly Yanks Nominee to Lead ICE After Republican Pushes Back

Donald Trump announced the nomination in June, but Senator Rand Paul had yet to schedule a nomination hearing.

Donald Trump waves while walking down the stairs of Air Force One
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Thursday abruptly pulled his nominee to run Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Lance Schroyer, after selecting him in June.

The president didn’t offer any reason for the move, which was reported by The Washington Post. Schroyer, a former Oklahoma Highway Patrol major and Marine, currently serves as an adviser to Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin.

Despite Trump announcing Schroyer’s nomination three months ago, Senate Homeland Security Committee Chair Rand Paul had yet to schedule Schroyer’s confirmation hearings. Politico reports that the nomination stalled after Paul, a longtime enemy of Mullin’s, asked the Department of Homeland Security last month to send more information about its investigation into the federal agents who allegedly killed Alex Pretti and Renee Good, two U.S. citizens, in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Schroyer, who has never headed a law enforcement agency and was once in charge of Mullin’s security detail, would essentially be walking into a hornet’s nest by taking the job. He’d not only face tough confirmation hearings, but also would have to deal with ICE’s unpopularity due to the Trump administration’s violent mass deportation effort. Former acting Director Todd Lyons was the first person to head the agency in Trump’s second term, and he narrowly avoided being hauled into court on contempt charges.

Lyons was also accused of lying to Congress about the amount of training ICE agents receive, cutting corners while hiring more and more agents. He was also under the Trump administration’s microscope, with White House adviser Stephen Miller frequently yelling at him for failing to meet high deportation quotas. This contributed to Lyons being hospitalized multiple times for stress-related issues.

Maybe Schroyer doesn’t need that in his life, or maybe director of ICE is the worst administration job one could have. The Senate hasn’t confirmed a single one of them since 2014, and that will continue through the end of this year and at least several months after that.

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