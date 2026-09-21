Top Republican Elections Official Endorses Democrat to Replace Her
South Dakota’s top elections official, a Republican, couldn’t bring herself to support her party’s nominee.
South Dakota’s outgoing secretary of state, a Republican, is endorsing a Democrat to replace her.
Monae Johnson, whose job includes administering elections, is supporting Terrence Davis, a former police officer, in November’s upcoming election, The New York Times reports. Johnson lost the Republican Party nomination at the state party’s convention in June to Heather Baxter, a state representative who supports President Trump’s crackdown on voting rights.
“I understand that this decision will disappoint some people in my party and anger others,” Johnson wrote for a political blog, the South Dakota War College, on Saturday.
“South Dakota deserves a Secretary of State who will strengthen confidence through performance rather than provocation; who will support election officials rather than burden them for political effect; who will protect voter access and election security without pretending those goals are enemies; and who will treat the office’s employees, voters, candidates, and business owners with dignity,” Johnson added.
Johnson was elected to the position in 2022 on promises to prevent election fraud and manipulation, including the hand counting of ballots and audits of every precinct in South Dakota. She even refused to acknowledge that Joe Biden was the winner of the 2020 presidential election. But after being elected, she did not institute many of the changes she promised during her campaign.
Though she did end up establishing a process for auditing precincts, Republicans at the state convention decided it wasn’t enough and ultimately decided to withdraw their support and back Baxter.
“In June, Republican delegates considered the record and nominated me over incumbent Secretary of State Monae Johnson, 59 percent to 41 percent,” Baxter said in a statement Sunday. “That was not confusion. That was self-government in action. The letter beside a name is not decoration. It tells voters what governing philosophy they will carry into the office that runs our elections and business services.”
Election denialism and an obsession with nonexistent fraud is now a prerequisite for Republicans holding office, thanks to Trump. Johnson, who worked in the secretary of state’s office for eight years before she ran and won, doesn’t want South Dakota’s election run by someone who will further undermine democracy.