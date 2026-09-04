Trump Reveals Why He Keeps Launching New Vanity Projects
Donald Trump is building monuments to himself because he suspects no one else will.
President Donald Trump admitted that he’s just building monuments to himself.
In a sprawling dispatch Friday, New York Magazine’s Ben Terris asked Trump what he made of a viral barb from Jon Ossoff, a Democratic senator from Georgia who suggested in June that the president had become obsessed with building monuments to himself because “no one will honor him when he’s gone.”
“That’s true,” Trump said. “Nobody will do it once I’m gone. When I leave here, nobody will.”
Monuments are typically something that great leaders earn by being, well, great. Trump’s comment suggests that the president is well aware that he’s going to walk away from his two terms with few great deeds worth remembering. It also indicates that Trump has no idea there are things you have to earn, not just buy.
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced Thursday that construction would begin on the “Great Triumphal Arch” in a traffic roundabout between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington Cemetery. Trump has been raving about the project, nicknamed the “Arc de Trump” online, for almost a year. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority ensured it was virtually impossible to challenge the illegal construction of a $600 million White House ballroom.
Trump has skipped work to oversee at least a dozen renovation projects around Washington, D.C.
The president gilded the Oval Office in the gaudy golden style of Mar-a-Lago, demolished the East Wing, paved over the Rose Garden, renovated columns and porticos, repaved the driveway with white granite, directed statues to receive a gold leaf makeover, built and rebuilt a helipad, re-lined the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and then had to scrape that off to re-line it again. And who can forget that he launched a monthslong legal campaign to tack his name onto another man’s memorial.
Previously, a prominent clinical psychologist signaled that the president’s tireless obsession with renovations could be a warning sign of cognitive decline.