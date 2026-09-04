Trump Reveals Why He Keeps Launching New Vanity Projects

“That’s true,” Trump said. “Nobody will do it once I’m gone. When I leave here, nobody will.”

Monuments are typically something that great leaders earn by being, well, great. Trump’s comment suggests that the president is well aware that he’s going to walk away from his two terms with few great deeds worth remembering. It also indicates that Trump has no idea there are things you have to earn, not just buy.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced Thursday that construction would begin on the “Great Triumphal Arch” in a traffic roundabout between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington Cemetery. Trump has been raving about the project, nicknamed the “Arc de Trump” online, for almost a year. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority ensured it was virtually impossible to challenge the illegal construction of a $600 million White House ballroom.