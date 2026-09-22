Trump Brags About Looting Another Country in Bonkers U.N. Address

This is yet another instance in which the Trump administration turned a blind eye to corruption. This had the potential to be one of the biggest probes in recent history. Now we may never know the extent to which Collins—and other members of Congress—were in the pocket of this defense contractor. Kao has made political donations to dozens of politicians from both parties, including Jim Clyburn, Lindsey Graham, Joe Biden, Dick Durbin, Jeanne Shaheen, and Tulsi Gabbard.

ProPublica writes that Collins was by far Navatek’s most important business partner, doing everything she could to funnel government contracts to Kao as his company funded her campaign, even getting checks within 24 hours of votes on the defense spending bill. Collins once told Kao, “You’ve seen me deliver,” in a meeting, and Collins specifically thanked Kao, suggesting that she knew the details of their arrangement.

An even more troubling detail: The product of Navatek’s massive federal contracts were 3D-printed boats that the Navy never actually wanted—and never received.