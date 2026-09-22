Trump Brags About Looting Another Country in Bonkers U.N. Address
Donald Trump boasted about ransacking Venezuela.
President Donald Trump bragged to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday about looting Venezuela—and threatened that Cuba may be next.
“Last month, we signed the largest oil deal in history, covering 65 billion barrels of oil which will benefit both Venezuela and the United States enormously and help drive down the cost of energy all over the world,” Trump said.
“So it’s perhaps the biggest deal—it was a war, but it is perhaps the biggest deal ever made. ‘To the visitor belong the spoils,’ you’ve all heard that.”
It seems that Trump may mean that literally. Americans and Venezuelans have no idea what’s happened to the billions of dollars in revenue from oil that the Trump administration stole from Venezuela.
The president continued to boast about his mounting (and illegal) military action in Latin America, before turning his attention to the next target of his takeover.
“My administration is also seeking a fundamental change in the situation in Cuba, where the Communist regime is under great pressure, the biggest pressure they’ve ever been under,” Trump said. “It’s an absolutely failed state. It’s failing like never before, and it will fall.”
Secretary of State Marco Rubio was already “deep into negotiations,” Trump said. The Cuban delegation walked out of the room during this portion of his speech.
Of course, Trump’s statements—and his actions—are an affront to the United Nations, which was established to foster international cooperation and curb unchecked aggression.