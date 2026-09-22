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Trump Allies Are Pissed He’s Cozying Up to Chinese President

MAGA is not thrilled about President Xi Jinping’s visit to Washington (or Donald Trump’s chummy approach to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani).

Donald Trump speaks at a podium in the White House Rose Garden
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that communism is somehow the greatest threat facing the United States. Now GOP members are fuming as the president prepares to embrace Chinese President Xi Jinping, leader of the Chinese Communist Party.

A Republican close to the White House told Politico’s Playbook Tuesday that Jinping’s state visit was coming at a time when Trump’s attention was needed elsewhere. 

“I don’t think people really want to see you toasting the Chinese premier,” this person told Politico. “You’re hosting this glamorous state dinner at a time when people are like, ‘Are you focused on me?’”

Barrett Marson, an Arizona-based GOP strategist. told Playbook that Xi’s state visit was “just another in a string of examples where Trump’s message and Republicans’ don’t jibe.”

“The in-your-face arguments from Republicans this election cycle is that Democrats want to bring socialism or communism to America,” Marson said. “Trump warmly embracing two of the most outspoken leaders of those ideologies makes it that much harder for the message to resonate with voters.”

That second leader Marson mentioned is New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Xi’s state visit comes on the heels of Trump’s visit to Gracie Mansion on Monday.  

Mamdani, a democratic socialist and the city’s first Muslim mayor, has been maligned by Republicans as a sort of boogeyman—but it’s clear that Trump just adores him. Some of the president’s sycophantic followers couldn’t cope.

Self-described proud Islamophobe Laura Loomer was particularly annoyed. 

“I’m pissed off,” she wrote on X. “We work so hard to combat the radical left and the anti-American Islamic jihadists who work to destroy our country everyday. And for what? So they can be rewarded? There is never going to be any accountability. I realized that today. We will never see it.”

“Meeting with communists and jihadists doesn’t energize people,” she wrote in a separate post

“Anyway, November is going to be a bust,” she wrote in another. “We tried. But there’s only so much you can do.”

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Republican Senator Breaks Ranks, Calls for Probe Into Trump Jr.

Senator John Curtis is demanding an investigation into Donald Trump Jr. after his wedding was paid for by a Russian oligarch.

Senator John Curtis in a congressional hearing
Senator John Curtis
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Senator John Curtis

Republican Senator John Curtis is demanding an investigation into Donald Trump Jr. after a Russian oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Umar Kremlev, bankrolled his wedding party.

In a post on X, Curtis posted a three-page letter he sent to the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, and the committee’s ranking member, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, calling for Trump Jr. to be subpoenaed as part of a larger investigation into his business dealings and relationships with foreign individuals. Curtis also called for the same scrutiny of Hunter Biden.

In the letter, Curtis cited the lavish party Kremlev threw on a private island for Trump Jr., as well as the Trump family’s cryptocurrency ventures, comparing the president’s son to Biden and the myriad Republican-led investigations into Biden’s international business dealings.

“A toaster is a wedding gift. A private-island party paid for by a Putin-connected oligarch is something else. Republicans nearly wore out the subpoena machine investigating Hunter Biden’s foreign relationships. We should not unplug it now. ‘Trust us’ was not enough then, and it is not enough now,” Curtis said in the post.

The move is significant in that Republicans have so far avoided addressing the Trump family’s business deals since the 2024 election. President Trump made a whopping $2.2 billion in 2025, most of it from cryptocurrency, and the family is poised to make hundreds of millions more. The Trumps also have stakes in prediction markets and defense companies, willfully committing ethical violations without any action from Congress.

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MAGA Festival With Kid Rock Canceled After No One Wanted to Go

The “Freedom Fest” is no longer happening after dismal ticket sales.

Kid Rock wearing a cowboy hat and leather jacket performs on stage.
Kid Rock performs in concert at Intrust Bank Arena on April 18, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas.
Gary Miller/Getty Images
Kid Rock performs in concert at Intrust Bank Arena on April 18, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas.

Freedom Fest in Kentucky—headlined by MAGA artist Kid Rock—has been canceled after barely selling any VIP tickets.

The host blamed the cancellation on a lack of enthusiasm from his wealthiest friends, noting that he was only able to sell six VIP tickets (at $1,000 each).

“I am never ever, ever, ever, ever doing this event again,” former Kentucky GOP gubernatorial candidate and event host Eric Deters, who throws the event on his farm, said on Facebook Monday. “When I put together Patriot State Freedom Fest, I put it together with the game plan and the idea that I could pay for it with the VIP sales of $1,000 from these hundred people that I interact with on a regular basis that have money.”

The Freedom Fest began in 2022 and has drawn large crowds in the past, while featuring speakers like Donald Trump Jr., Candace Owens, and Eric Trump. But this year saw a massive drop in VIP ticket sales and general interest, possibly due to Trump’s horrendous approval rating, rising costs tied to the Iran war, or an oversaturation of MAGA events (like that barely watched Republican midterm convention). Either way, Deters is pissed, lashing out at people whom he apparently expected to attend.

“Out of all these people that have money that I interact with, who I do favors for all day long. They ask me for something, I never say no. I never said no to these people,” he said. “None of these people will ever, ever, ever get a favor from me again, ever. Not only will they never get a favor from me again, they do not have Bulldog immunity.” He also lashed out at the media for not adequately covering the event.

This was the last straw for Deters, who has said he’s done throwing the Freedom Fest from now on.

“I’m never gonna do this event. Somebody else can do such an event,” he said. “I’m sorry for all the people that were gonna attend. But I can tell you right now, I feel great relief that I ain’t gonna put this burden all by myself.”

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Edith Olmsted/
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Trump Crashes Out Over Media Lawsuit as Press Pool Protest Grows

Donald Trump is rapidly losing control of the situation.

A sign that says, "I stand with AP, CNN, MS NOW, Politico" hangs outside the White House press briefing room
Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump lashed out Monday against a federal judge, as more mainstream media outlets joined efforts to mount a press blackout on the White House.

In a lengthy tirade on Truth Social, Trump raged against District Court Judge Timothy Kelly, who was assigned the lawsuit brought by CNN, MS NOW, and Politico challenging the president’s decision to ban their reporters from the White House.

It appears Trump wasn’t thrilled with Kelly’s selection—even though he was the one who appointed the judge to the bench. Kelly previously ruled in favor of CNN’s Jim Acosta after the Trump administration tried to ban him from the White House.

Trump said he expected to appeal the decision. “With such a Crooked and Corrupt Press, how did I win in such a LANDSLIDE? It is because the Media has NO credibility, and that is a very bad thing for our Nation! Why should I have to give ‘access’ to such people? Perhaps Judge Kelly could explain that!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the media protests only continued to grow. After major TV networks announced Monday morning they would boycott the White House (you may have seen some hilarious videos of Trump talking to himself with no audio recorded), The New York Times and Washington Post both released statements saying that they would not publish or distribute any images from the day’s events.

Despite Trump’s previous commitments to free speech, he is now pretending that freedom of the press is a privilege—not a right. And he appears to be promoting his own form of state-run media that will only print the lies he tells them. So much for capitalism, I guess.

All the while, Republican lawmakers, clearly terrified of getting on Trump’s bad side, remained eerily silent.

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Trump Unveils His Backup Plan After Banning Media From White House

Donald Trump is basically begging people to keep listening to him.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The White House is pushing its phone app in response to the broadcast media blackout, offering up a smattering of press releases, scheduling details, and MAGA talking points as a replacement for America’s biggest news outlets.

The app, simply named “The White House,” first appeared on Apple’s app store on March 27. But it suddenly reemerged Monday as the administration’s apparent redirection away from a collective display of solidarity taken by members of the White House press pool after Donald Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House.

The push must have been effective. As of Monday afternoon, the app was charting at #11 in Apple’s news category—right behind The New York Times (X and Reddit took the top spots on the leaderboard, despite predominantly being social media platforms).

Yet the government software is far closer to propaganda than a bonafide news offering. The app’s front page highlighted Trump’s “historic deal with Greenland,” displaying a Truth Social post from Friday in which the president boasted that he had negotiated for the U.S. to develop and operate military bases on the island (it did not mention that this deal was originally set in place in 1951 by the Defense of Greenland agreement).

Below that, the app offered several banners displaying information pertaining to Trump’s campaign priorities—such as “grow the economy” and “lead the world in AI”—and achievements. However, the latter category was apparently so unquantifiable that the button to actually view such accomplishments took this reporter to the White House website, which first displayed a video of Trump swaying side to side on the stage of the American Business Forum before a scroll-down menu offered some statistics on deportations and, stunningly, a bullet point claiming that Trump had “ended the Israel-Hamas War.”

Other portions of the app presented advertisements for “TrumpTV” (described as “the essentials station”) and offered a compilation of social media feeds from the White House’s various accounts. It also suggested via a floating element that this reporter should “text President Trump.” That invitation opened up Messenger, where the link had created a pre-fabricated message for the White House’s text notification number. It read: “Greatest President Ever!”

The bottom of the app’s home page included a survey for inquiring minds. The question posed: “Should states that allowed noncitizens to register to vote—even through an alleged ‘software error’—face federal funding penalties?”

The options offered were: “Yes—states must be held accountable for election integrity failures;” “Yes—federal funding should be tied to election integrity compliance;” “No—software errors are accidents, not intentional misconduct;” “No—election administration is a state issue, not a federal funding matter;” and “Not sure—it depends on whether the error was negligent.” True to form for the rest of the administration, the poll did not offer any insight regarding its results.

The app’s recent recirculation was a sorry attempt by the president and his aides to keep the American public tuned in to his antics, hours after Trump was effectively muted during the unveiling of a new White House helipad because the press pool wasn’t there to mic him up.

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