Iran President Tells U.N. Iran Will Not Bow Down to Trump’s Terrorism
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said there’s no way Trump is getting the Strait of Hormuz like this.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian used his United Nations General Assembly speech to call out President Trump and Israel, challenging narratives about Iran as a terrorist threat, shedding light on the aggressions committed against the Iranian population, and doubling down on Iran’s hold on the Strait of Hormuz.
“The United States president described us as terrorists. We have been the victims of terrorism. I come from an Iran in which our esteemed Supreme Leader was assassinated without any legal framework or reason,” Pezeshkian said, referring to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled for 37 years until his assassination in February. “I come from an Iran where in truth, they bombed a school … with weapons used by the United States and Israel. They were innocent.... Those who are terrorists … describe us as such.”
It was at this point in Pezeshkian’s speech that the U.S. delegate to the U.N. walked out—as the Cuban and Iranian delegations had done during Trump’s speech the day before.
“We responded, but we did not hit civilian populations,” he continued. “They came into surrounding territories and targeted our universities, our health care centers, our schools, our hospitals.”
The Iranian president also refused to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, an issue that has caused prices to rise in the U.S. and one that Trump claimed would be resolved months ago.
“In the waters of the Strait of Hormuz … we cannot let some have free access and gain their interest from a waterway, while at the same time using that waterway to impose their aggressions upon us, to impose insecurity upon us, to forbid us access to our own waterways,” he said. “They close access for us to our own waterway, yet they keep supplying missiles and deadly military technologies to bring insecurity to all of the lands surrounding that waterway.”
He also reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to pursuing “peaceful nuclear technology”—which Trump has long claimed to be an existential threat to the entire world.
“Iran does not accept for nuclear technology to be at the exclusive disposal of some, of a handful. We will not bow our head and give up the right that is inherently ours,” Pezeshkian said. “We say it clearly: no nuclear weapons, and no limitations to peaceful nuclear technology.”
This speech comes the day after Trump asked the U.N. audience—in front of the Iranian delegation—if he should “annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly” or “drive them into hell with no chance of survival.” It comes almost seven months into a war that has resulted in at least 3,000 Iranian deaths, 19 American deaths, and virtually none of the Trump administration’s initial goals.