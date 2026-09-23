Melania Trump Accidentally Insults Her Husband on Live TV
The first lady was asked how she thinks her husband is doing as president.
Even Melania Trump is having a difficult time heaping praise on her husband’s second-term performance.
The first lady appeared on Fox News Wednesday morning to discuss the launch of “IMPERIA,” a Davos dupe designed to bring female executives together. But while on air, Melania also offered a rare assessment of Donald Trump’s job, claiming that he’s doing “the best that he can.”
“How’s the president doing in Trump 2 as compared to Trump 1? How do you see him handling the job differently?” asked Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade.
“He’s very focused, he has a lot on his plate. It’s very different what’s going on around the world now,” Melania said. “I think he’s doing the best that he can.”
She added that Trump works “nonstop” and has more energy “than anybody.”
It’s been 611 days since Trump was inaugurated for the second time. In that time span, he launched the country into a forever war with Iran, abducted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in a midnight raid, leveraged his “hard on crime” rhetoric as an elaborate scheme to justify indiscriminately attacking civilian ships in the Caribbean and the Pacific, weaponized the National Guard and federal law enforcement agents against the American public, and aggravated and damaged America’s longest alliances—most notably with Canada—via a seemingly endless fountain of shitposts.
He also destabilized the federal government, eviscerated critical executive agencies (such as the Education Department and the Environmental Protection Agency), tore down the White House in order to build a $600 million, gold-laden ballroom, ruined the Kennedy Center, pushed for legislation that cut hundreds of billions of dollars from Medicaid (forcing millions of Americans off their insurance by 2034), repeatedly kowtowed to Moscow (literally rolling out a red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin during his first visit to the U.S. in more than a decade), radically inflamed the cost of living by imposing nonsensical tariffs on America’s trading partners, sent gas prices soaring, and added at least another $3.8 trillion to America’s national debt—just to name a few moves. Amid all of that, he’s also managed to spend nearly a quarter of his second term golfing.
Trump’s souring reputation has been well documented. A survey conducted earlier this month by The Economist/YouGov found that the majority of Americans believe that Trump is “corrupt” (53 percent) and “dangerous” (51 percent). An American Research Group poll published this week clocked Trump’s approval rating at just 29 percent, an all-time low for his political career.
The president seems to understand the writing on the wall well enough himself: Last month, Trump blatantly warned his supporters that he would be impeached if Republicans didn’t win the midterms.
“I’m going to be impeached. They’re going to impeach me,” Trump said at the time.