Postal Worker Says He Threw Out Hundreds of Ballots Out of “Laziness”
A USPS worker was indicted for throwing away around 300 ballots.
A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was indicted for throwing away hundreds of ballots in Utah, claiming that he did so because he felt lazy.
According to court documents, the mail carrier, Damon Matai Seei, said his June 3 mail load was too heavy, and in an effort to “lighten his workload,” he threw some of the mail into a dumpster in a church parking lot. The mail he threw away included advertisements and about 300 ballots he was supposed to deliver to voters in Eagle Mountain, Utah, for a June 23 primary election.
Thanks to Seei, those voters never got their ballots, and some of them were not able to vote in the election. Now Seei is being charged in the U.S. District Court in Utah for secretion, destruction, and delay of mail.
Court documents say Seei admitted to throwing out mail because he was “overwhelmed” by how much he had to deliver that day. He claimed in a written statement that the load felt “heavier” than usual that day, and that he chose to get “rid of advertisement mail” to focus on other deliveries, not realizing that he was throwing away ballots.
Seei denied a political motive, claiming that he didn’t have a political agenda, isn’t a “very political person, and did not intend to disrupt the “political process.” Instead, he said he made a “poor decision” based on “frustration” and “laziness.” But law enforcement officers, according to court records, said that Seei put aside the ballots at the beginning of his shift and didn’t deliver a single one, throwing them in a dumpster within about 90 minutes of beginning his route. He only worked six hours that day, leaving early at 3:15 p.m.
“The evidence does not suggest that Seei made any effort at all to deliver the approximately 300 mail-in ballots. Nor does it seem plausible that he could not have noticed them—even if he mixed them in with advertisements at some point,” the documents state.
We don’t know for sure if Seei actually was feeling lazy or had an ulterior motive, but President Trump did have his supporters pledge to “cheat like hell” at the Republican midterm convention earlier this month. Scores of ballots around the country have been thrown out for lateness, and a spacing issue nearly led to a Florida county’s ballots being blocked by the USPS. With an election less than two months away, more mail-in ballot chaos could be coming.