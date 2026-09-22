Trump Tells U.N. He’s Renaming AI Based on a Social Media Poll
Trump once again embarrassed America in front of the rest of the world.
President Trump thinks the answer to skepticism about artificial intelligence is to try and change its name.
At the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday, Trump told the audience that the “United States also totally rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme to control for the artificial intelligence being spoken of so much now.”
“Here and after officially called ‘super intelligence’ changing the name and that the use of the word artificial makes intelligence fake. It makes it sound fake, and it is not fake, it’s actually amazing, but we have to be careful,” Trump said. “In fact, it is exactly the opposite of what it purports.”
Trump said that all U.S. government documents “and hopefully the world’s” would be changed to mention “super intelligence” instead of “artificial intelligence.”
“In other words, welcome to the new world of super intelligence—S.I. Let’s see if that goes. It sounds much better, it is much better, and it’s much more accurate,” Trump said, before ominously hinting that he’d push hard for it. “Let’s see if I have any power. Maybe I do, and maybe I don’t. We’re gonna find out pretty soon.”
Trump appears to have gotten “super intelligence” from a poll he put on his Truth Social account Monday, in which he asked his followers, “Which name do we like for the new phenomena—SUPER INTELLIGENCE VS. SUPERIOR INTELLIGENCE? President DONALD J. TRUMP.” “Super intelligence” won the very unscientific poll of his fan base by 30 percent.
It’s unclear why Trump believed this would be a good use of his time at the United Nations, but if he thinks trying to change “artificial intelligence” to “super intelligence” is going to win over an American public increasingly opposed to corporate misuse of AI and the proliferation of data centers, he is severely mistaken. All that this lame rebranding attempt will do is open the president—and the U.S.—up to more ridicule.