MAGA Senator Changes His Tune on ICE Just Weeks Before Midterms

“When ICE operates in Kansas, it needs to coordinate with our local law enforcement. Our sheriffs and police know these communities better than anyone, and working together keeps officers and residents safe,” Marshall wrote on X.

“I’m closely following what’s happening in SW Kansas and have been in direct contact with Secretary Mullin and local law enforcement as ICE executes warrants in order to keep Kansans safe.”

Marshall’s sudden change of heart comes just one day after the Cook Political Report shifted its analysis of his Senate race from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican,” indicating the senator’s weakening chances against Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton.