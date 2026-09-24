MAGA Senator Changes His Tune on ICE Just Weeks Before Midterms
Senator Roger Marshall issued a rare rebuke of the agency.
Are Republicans at risk of losing their seats in the upcoming midterm elections about to start changing their tune on President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration operations?
Kansas Senator Roger Marshall issued a rare rebuke of ICE on Wednesday after local leaders and law enforcement were surprised by an increased ICE presence in Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal, and Scott City, leading to protests and business closures.
“When ICE operates in Kansas, it needs to coordinate with our local law enforcement. Our sheriffs and police know these communities better than anyone, and working together keeps officers and residents safe,” Marshall wrote on X.
“I’m closely following what’s happening in SW Kansas and have been in direct contact with Secretary Mullin and local law enforcement as ICE executes warrants in order to keep Kansans safe.”
Marshall’s sudden change of heart comes just one day after the Cook Political Report shifted its analysis of his Senate race from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican,” indicating the senator’s weakening chances against Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton.
Online, Marshall’s true motive appeared to be obvious. “The polls are so bad that Roger suddenly thinks what ice is doing is wrong,” journalist Molly Jong-Fast wrote on X.
“Kansas is in play,” Fox News’s Jessica Tarlov observed.
Marshall has been among the majority of Republicans who have spent months blocking even the most modest reforms for ICE. Only now as ICE’s operations arrive at his front door can he begin to see what mayhem and tragedy this agency has wrought—and how that might cost him on Election Day.
Senator Jerry Moran, the senior Republican from Kansas, also published a statement that was critical of ICE’s activities.
“I am hearing from Kansans about the increased federal law enforcement presence in southwest Kansas as ICE agents carry out warrants in the area. I visited with Secretary Mullin, stressing the importance of DHS working with our local law enforcement to safely execute these warrants,” he wrote on X.
“Secretary Mullin assured me these warrants are only for the purpose of arresting individuals who have been charged with criminal activities. I will remain engaged with federal and local authorities and community leaders.”