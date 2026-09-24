Republicans Lash Out When Asked How Mitch McConnell Is Doing
Senator Mitch McConnell is back after an extended absence.
Republicans are literally running away from questions about Mitch McConnell.
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul refused to acknowledge RawStory’s Adam Nichols when the digital site’s editor in chief asked about McConnell’s ability to remain in office, rushing into an elevator while he avoided eye contact. Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker ran the same playbook, simply muttering, “Oh man,” while he walked away from Nichols. As the elevator doors closed, Wicker relented and said that McConnell is a “great guy.”
Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer responded—sort of. She glared at Nichols when he inquired about McConnell’s ability to serve out the rest of his term.
“I think he is, yes,” Fischer said.
“He hasn’t been speaking at all in the media, hasn’t done a 10- or 15-second video—” continued Nichols.
“Does he need to? I don’t think he needs to,” retorted Fischer before ducking into an elevator. “You know he was here for a Farm Bill vote, and he voted. People are saying he didn’t respond—no, he voted. And he was very quiet to begin with.”
McConnell suddenly reappeared at the Senate last week after an unexplained three-month absence. But his grand return also faced enormous backlash, as the American public witnessed—for the first time since the 84-year-old Kentuckian fell unconscious in June—just how sick he is.
Throughout the week, McConnell was confused, disoriented, and quiet. At one point during a Senate Agriculture Committee meeting on the Farm Bill, McConnell even groggily sided with the Democrats before his allies told him how to vote. His participation was the deciding factor that advanced the bill, which passed by a vote of 12–11.
Only North Dakota Senator John Hoeven was brave enough to actually go on the record about McConnell. Hoeven was seated beside McConnell during the Farm Bill fiasco—but his recounting of the vote differed from video footage of the gaffe. Hoeven claimed that he had initially misdirected McConnell, wrongly informing him about which portion of the vote they were on.
Hoeven’s soft recounting would suggest, however, that lawmakers don’t need to be intellectually independent in order to work for the American people.
Hoeven added that McConnell is widely available for public comment, and encouraged Nichols to find McConnell in the hall.
But it has been tremendously difficult to get one word out of the Kentuckian. Last week, McConnell couldn’t even manage to give reporters a thumbs-up when asked if he was feeling good.