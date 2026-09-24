Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Republicans Lash Out When Asked How Mitch McConnell Is Doing

Senator Mitch McConnell is back after an extended absence.

Senator Mitch McConnell sits in a committee meeting. He rests two fingers on his cheek.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Republicans are literally running away from questions about Mitch McConnell.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul refused to acknowledge RawStory’s Adam Nichols when the digital site’s editor in chief asked about McConnell’s ability to remain in office, rushing into an elevator while he avoided eye contact. Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker ran the same playbook, simply muttering, “Oh man,” while he walked away from Nichols. As the elevator doors closed, Wicker relented and said that McConnell is a “great guy.”

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer responded—sort of. She glared at Nichols when he inquired about McConnell’s ability to serve out the rest of his term.

“I think he is, yes,” Fischer said.

“He hasn’t been speaking at all in the media, hasn’t done a 10- or 15-second video—” continued Nichols.

“Does he need to? I don’t think he needs to,” retorted Fischer before ducking into an elevator. “You know he was here for a Farm Bill vote, and he voted. People are saying he didn’t respond—no, he voted. And he was very quiet to begin with.”

McConnell suddenly reappeared at the Senate last week after an unexplained three-month absence. But his grand return also faced enormous backlash, as the American public witnessed—for the first time since the 84-year-old Kentuckian fell unconscious in June—just how sick he is.

Throughout the week, McConnell was confused, disoriented, and quiet. At one point during a Senate Agriculture Committee meeting on the Farm Bill, McConnell even groggily sided with the Democrats before his allies told him how to vote. His participation was the deciding factor that advanced the bill, which passed by a vote of 12–11.

Only North Dakota Senator John Hoeven was brave enough to actually go on the record about McConnell. Hoeven was seated beside McConnell during the Farm Bill fiasco—but his recounting of the vote differed from video footage of the gaffe. Hoeven claimed that he had initially misdirected McConnell, wrongly informing him about which portion of the vote they were on.

Hoeven’s soft recounting would suggest, however, that lawmakers don’t need to be intellectually independent in order to work for the American people.

Hoeven added that McConnell is widely available for public comment, and encouraged Nichols to find McConnell in the hall.

But it has been tremendously difficult to get one word out of the Kentuckian. Last week, McConnell couldn’t even manage to give reporters a thumbs-up when asked if he was feeling good.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Man Shot by ICE Has Been Detained With Bullet in His Back for Days

How many days is ICE going to lock up this man with a bullet in his body?

ICE detention center with signs that read "Caution Speed Bump" and "Private Property No Trespassing."
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu/Getty Images

Wilber Rafael Garcés Perez, the food delivery driver shot by ICE in Austin, Texas on Sunday, still has a bullet lodged in his body and his wound is still bleeding.

Garcés Perez’s lawyer, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, posted on X that her client was visited by Representative Greg Casar Wednesday at ICE’s detention center in Pearsall, Texas. She said Garcés Perez still does not have full mobility on his left side, only receiving an injection for pain just one hour before the congressman arrived. The wound with the bullet hole is still bleeding, she added.

On Tuesday, a federal judge paused Garcés Perez’s deportation. But that came after ICE took him out of the hospital with a bullet still in his back to interrogate him. Perez was shot on Sunday while making a DoorDash delivery, and his wife and attorney didn’t have access to him for hours after he was detained and then moved to a detention center.

At a press conference after visiting Garcés Perez Wednesday, Casar railed against the federal government for shooting him in the back and arresting people like him without a criminal record.

“If you check the overall federal government stats about San Antonio-Austin area, the overwhelming majority of people by ICE’s own admission are people with no criminal history at all,” Casar said.

DHS keeps tweeting at me instead of answering a simple question: How does shooting a DoorDash driver in the back in Austin make anyone safer?

[image or embed]

— Congressman Greg Casar (@repcasar.bsky.social) September 23, 2026 at 8:05 PM

Lincoln-Goldfinch maintains that Garcés Perez was in the country legally with a work permit.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

MAGA Senator Changes His Tune on ICE Just Weeks Before Midterms

Senator Roger Marshall issued a rare rebuke of the agency.

Senator Roger Marshal sits in a committee meeting with his hands folded under his chin
Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Are Republicans at risk of losing their seats in the upcoming midterm elections about to start changing their tune on President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration operations?

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall issued a rare rebuke of ICE on Wednesday after local leaders and law enforcement were surprised by an increased ICE presence in Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal, and Scott City, leading to protests and business closures.

“When ICE operates in Kansas, it needs to coordinate with our local law enforcement. Our sheriffs and police know these communities better than anyone, and working together keeps officers and residents safe,” Marshall wrote on X.

“I’m closely following what’s happening in SW Kansas and have been in direct contact with Secretary Mullin and local law enforcement as ICE executes warrants in order to keep Kansans safe.”

Marshall’s sudden change of heart comes just one day after the Cook Political Report shifted its analysis of his Senate race from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican,” indicating the senator’s weakening chances against Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton.

Online, Marshall’s true motive appeared to be obvious. “The polls are so bad that Roger suddenly thinks what ice is doing is wrong,” journalist Molly Jong-Fast wrote on X.

“Kansas is in play,” Fox News’s Jessica Tarlov observed.

Marshall has been among the majority of Republicans who have spent months blocking even the most modest reforms for ICE. Only now as ICE’s operations arrive at his front door can he begin to see what mayhem and tragedy this agency has wrought—and how that might cost him on Election Day.

Senator Jerry Moran, the senior Republican from Kansas, also published a statement that was critical of ICE’s activities.

“I am hearing from Kansans about the increased federal law enforcement presence in southwest Kansas as ICE agents carry out warrants in the area. I visited with Secretary Mullin, stressing the importance of DHS working with our local law enforcement to safely execute these warrants,” he wrote on X.

“Secretary Mullin assured me these warrants are only for the purpose of arresting individuals who have been charged with criminal activities. I will remain engaged with federal and local authorities and community leaders.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump, 80, Struggles to Stay Awake as Xi Speaks at White House

He couldn’t even stay awake for Xi’s first visit to the White House in over a decade.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as China’s President Xi Jinping speaks at the podium
President Donald Trump looks on as China’s President Xi Jinping delivers remarks in the Cross Hall of the White House, on September 24.
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump looks on as China’s President Xi Jinping delivers remarks in the Cross Hall of the White House, on September 24.

President Trump could barely keep his eyes open during a press conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House on Thursday.

The president looked completely out of it at multiple points during Xi’s speech—eyes heavy and fluttering, body hunched forward. This is the second time this month that the 80-year-old president has appeared drowsy during an important televised meeting, the most recent one being the 9/11 memorial event at the Pentagon marking 25 years since the attack.

This is a very bad look, regardless of what excuse his team and supporters spin up. The president of another major world power, and often U.S. rival, is speaking, and the guy in charge of our country can’t even try to look like he’s present and paying attention. We all deserve better.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Wave of Suicide Attempts on USS Lincoln Expose Horror of Trump’s War

Morale among U.S. troops fighting in the Iran war is at an all-time low.

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the water
The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrives at Laem Chabang Port in Thailand, on September 2.
Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images
The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrives at Laem Chabang Port in Thailand, on September 2.

Eight sailors tried to kill themselves on the USS Lincoln strike group—one of the longest-deployed aircraft carriers in military history.

According to a letter from acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, first reported by CNN, two sailors tried to jump overboard, one in March and another in August. Both were saved. It’s unclear how the other six attempts were carried out. Retired Rear Admiral Donald J. Guter told The New York Times that the attempts were a “disturbingly high number indicating a serious stress level.” Both President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have ignored and dismissed reports of troops’ mental health issues, low food rations, and deteriorating conditions aboard the ship.

Many of the 5,000 sailors, who ended their over 300-day deployment earlier this month, reported it was one of the worst experiences of their lives—eight suicide attempts would certainly support that. This war is so pointless, so wasteful, and so unpopular that those who are supposed to be fighting it would rather leap into the waters of the Persian Gulf than stay on the Lincoln for another day.

“That this administration can find endless taxpayer dollars for bombs, ballrooms and billionaires, but cannot take care of our service members, is completely unacceptable,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington