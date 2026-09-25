“Where Are the Cameras?”: Trump, 80, Is Confused About Own Media Ban
Donald Trump appeared to forget he’d banned the press from the White House grounds.
The president apparently did not realize that he’d lose the spotlight when he decided to ban news outlets from the White House.
MS NOW’s Jonathan Lemire told Morning Joe Friday that Donald Trump was confused by the lack of cameras at the executive mansion the night before, despite the fact that he had banned MS NOW, CNN, and Politico, sparking a press pool–wide protest as a result.
Trump did not consult with his aides before he banned the trio, according to Lemire.
“They understand that, first of all, he needs the media like he needs oxygen,” Lemire said. “So he would be the one to miss it.”
“In fact, even yesterday I am told he was asking aides ‘Where are the cameras?’ because there was no pool camera, and here’s why,” Lemire added.
Trump announced last week that he was banning MS NOW, CNN, and Politico from the White House, writing on Truth Social that the prohibition was the result of “FAKE NEWS.” Within days, the trio had filed a lawsuit against the president and his administration, describing the selective ban as a “a blatant violation” of the First Amendment.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly reinstated the outlets’ access for a two-week period starting Thursday morning, though the Trump administration immediately defied the order. The denied entry sparked a request for an emergency hearing, in which an attorney for the media entities claimed that the White House “already repeatedly” violated the court order.
Reporters were not allowed to return to the premises until Thursday afternoon. Some journalists with the affected broadcasters, including CNN and MS NOW, were still denied entry well into the evening as Trump’s state dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping commenced.
“Whoever gave them that order should go to jail,” said Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough. “I mean, that’s contempt of court.”
“There will be a time when justice will be done for people in this administration ignoring court orders. There will be a time when the masks will be taken off of ICE agents and justice will be done for every person that they beat, for every person that they jailed, for every person that they starve, for every person that they tortured, that time is coming.”
“So I want to know,” Scarborough continued. “I want somebody to take note in the White House, who gave those Secret Service agents, who defied a court order, who gave them that order to defy a federal judge? Because when you defy a federal judge, you’re in contempt.”