“Where Are the Cameras?”: Trump, 80, Is Confused About Own Media Ban

The ad is not educational—it’s just a hype edit for a president who deserves none, especially seven months into a widely panned war on Iran that has resulted in death, destruction, and skyrocketing fuel prices. It’s one of many the Trump administration has been posting as midterms draw near, but this time, it’s paid for by taxpayers. Other presidents have made public service announcements, but never like this. For comparison, a public service announcement in the Biden administration urged Americans to obtain a Covid-19 vaccination.

JMSN decried the use of his song for the ad.

“To anybody who has followed my career and knows what I stand for and built my career on, it should go without saying that I would never authorize my music to be used for ANY political agenda or campaign. For those who are new here, this could have gone 2 ways. 1. The President or his team reach out and ask to license the song, I respond ‘no’ and you never know about it. 2. The President illegally uses the song without asking but still the public goes full retard and immediately assumes that a license was granted,” he wrote Thursday afternoon. “Obviously it went the second way.”