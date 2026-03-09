Trump Ramps up 2020 Revenge by Targeting Vote Records in Second State
Experts worry that Donald Trump is trying to create an excuse to take over midterm elections in battleground areas.
The White House is working to dredge up another election conspiracy with eight months on the clock until midterms.
The Trump administration subpoenaed records related to the 2020 presidential election Monday from Maricopa County, Arizona.
It’s the second state at which the administration has recently taken aim as it continues to sow doubt over Donald Trump’s major political loss. In December, Attorney General Pam Bondi sued Fulton County officials in Georgia, demanding that they turn over “all used and void ballots, stubs of all ballots, signature envelopes, and corresponding envelope digital files.”
The Georgia suit was filed the same day as the DOJ announced legal action against four more states—Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Nevada—in a sweeping national effort to access sensitive voter data.
This is a developing story.