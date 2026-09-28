FBI Deputy Chief Quits After Just One Year of Working With Kash Patel
FBI Co–Deputy Director Andrew Bailey helped oversee the bureau’s election “investigations.”
FBI co–deputy director and former Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey—who helped lead the draconian raid on a Georgia election center in January—has resigned from his post.
“I want to thank President Trump, @AGToddBlanche, and @FBIDirectorKash for the opportunity to serve in the FBI. Under President Trump’s leadership, we have delivered historic results in our mission to Make America Safe Again. With great pride in what we have accomplished, I am announcing that I am stepping down to return to my family in Missouri,” Bailey wrote Monday on X. “I am confident Director Patel will continue to reform the FBI, combat violent crime, defend the homeland, ensure strong organizational accountability, and restore public trust in this institution of excellence.”
Bailey served alongside Dan Bongino, the former talk radio host and conspiracy theorist who himself dramatically resigned from the FBI late last year. Bailey joined the FBI last September, not making it more than one full year of working with Director Kash Patel.
While Bailey cited family duties as the impetus for his departure, The New York Times reported that he and Patel reportedly had an acrimonious relationship, going months without communicating—a report that would not appear out of place given the various internal conflicts and departures within both the FBI and DOJ, as well as Patel’s own controversies.
“The senior @FBI position of ‘co-Deputy Director’—which had never existed before and was created out of thin air because of @dbongino’s inability to handle the role—has now been vacated,” investigative journalist Steve Baker wrote. “Many of us thought that Bailey had been brought in to eventually take Patel’s place as Director of the Bureau.”
“Rats fleeing a sinking ship,” the Missouri Senate Democrats wrote.
This story has been updated.