Senate Republicans Refuse to Rein in Trump’s Iran War Again
Only four Republicans voted for the measure, as two Democrats ensured that wasn’t enough.
Senate Republicans have once again refused to rein in President Trump’s war on Iran, voting 49–50 to block a war powers resolution on Thursday, choosing to allow the president to continue his $45 billion failed effort.
The razor-thin margin saw four Republicans vote against the president’s war: Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, and Thom Tillis. Senator John Fetterman was the only Democrat to vote against the resolution, while Democratic Senator Angela Alsobrooks missed the vote, ensuring that four Republican votes was not enough to sink the resolution.
The last time the Senate attempted to pass the Iran war powers resolution, in June, Trump yelled at Republican Senator Bill Cassidy afterward for breaking ranks—and he subsequently changed his vote, sinking the resolution. The war has gotten even worse since then, with gas prices still high, the Strait of Hormuz still closed, and sailors trying to commit suicide—all as midterms draw near. Still, many Republicans are boisterous and confident about the war, even as the vast majority of Americans are not.
The measure is largely symbolic, and yet most Republicans still did not want to vote in favor.