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Trump’s Latest Midterms Tantrum Goes Too Far for Fox News

Donald Trump freaked out over Fox News interviewing Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sits on the set of The Story With Martha MacCallum for Fox News
Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed on the set of The Story With Martha MacCallum for Fox News
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed on the set of The Story With Martha MacCallum for Fox News

The president is making an enemy out of Fox News.

The conservative media behemoth publicly defended its reporting this week, rebuking a wave of Republican backlash that began after host Martha MacCallum interviewed Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in August.

“Someone didn’t necessarily like that,” Fox News Media President Jay Wallace told Axios Thursday, seemingly referring to Donald Trump. “But that’s what we do.”

For years, Fox News blurred the line between legitimate news coverage and conservative entertainment. The network veered towards sycophancy once Trump entered office the first time, offering buddy-buddy interviews to the presidential Cabinet while dampening the reach of critical stories such as the Epstein files. (Fox News mentioned the prolific child sex trafficker hundreds of times fewer than its major broadcast competitors.)

But apparently, Republicans got too comfortable with Fox’s bent knee. Once network executives decided to air interviews with Democratic competitors—such as El-Sayed—the floodgates opened.

First, the outcry was private. White House aides put in calls to the network, complaining that Fox’s angle on El-Sayed would only help him in the tight Michigan race.

But the fury bubbled to the public sphere this week, when Trump decided to take the issue to Truth Social.

“FoxNews spends more time covering the Jihadist and Dumocrat candidates than they do the good old fashioned Republicans, the people that have saved America, and are making it great again,” Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday.

Trump further claimed that MacCallum had offered El-Sayed a “softball interview.”

“She never interviews me like that. They don’t show my record breaking Rallies the morning after, but others do, and that’s what MAGA is watching. Fox is promoting the Dumocrats, not the Republicans and MAGA. They have totally lost their way!” he added.

Republican strategists also chimed in. Jason Roe, a Michigan-based GOP operative, told Axios that the network was doing El-Sayed a “favor.”

“It’s only helping him reach center-right voters,” Roe said. “But they are in business to make money, and he attracts eyeballs.”

In another post Wednesday evening, Trump went full Islamophobe, referring to El-Sayed as “Mohammed” (the candidate’s full first name is Abdulrahman) and deriding him as a “Terrorist Sympathizer.”

El-Sayed responded to the attack Thursday morning, arguing that Trump is “not just attacking me.”

“He’s attacking all of us. He thinks so low of us. He thinks he can use my name and my faith to distract us from the suffering his policies are inflicting on us at the pump, at the grocery store, and at the doctor’s office. He thinks we don’t know any better,” El-Sayed wrote on X. “It’s time for change.”

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“Go After Anybody”: ICE Gets Terrifying Marching Orders in California

ICE has launched a new crackdown just weeks before the midterms.

Masked ICE agents stand next to a car
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has quietly launched a 45-day immigration crackdown in California ahead of the midterm elections, instructing its officers to “go after anybody.”

The so-called “Operation Safe California” has not been formally announced yet, but two sources told the Washington Examiner Wednesday that operations have been underway for several days.

One source told the outlet that officers were “told to go after anybody, they can pick up anybody.”

The Examiner suggested that means that federal agents will target any undocumented immigrants, not just people with criminal records. There is no evidence to suggest that ICE has ever been so discerning.

News of this secret operation comes as early voting began this week in California, which has been a consistent target for punishment by the Trump administration. Voting rights groups cited an ICE detention that took place in Santa Maria, California, on Monday in the same area that voters had to pass through to reach a ballot drop box.

This latest surge of ICE activity comes more than a year after federal agents descended on Los Angeles in June 2025, which led to widespread protests and violent encounters with law enforcement. Of the hundreds of people detained as part of those raids, seven in 10 people had no criminal convictions.

A second source told the Examiner that “management want numbers.” Last year, White House deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller instructed ICE to arrest 3,000 immigrants a day, a demand that has overwhelmed the agency and resulted in inhumane and degrading detention practices. Now it seems, the Trump administration plans to turn up the temperature.

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Trump Official Hides Damning Report on Israel Killing Americans

David Milstein, a senior adviser to U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee in Jerusalem, is suppressing (and editing) reports on Israeli violence.

A Turkish police officer holds a picture of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was shot dead by Israeli forces while protesting against illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, during her funeral.
A Turkish police officer holds a picture of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was shot dead by Israeli forces while protesting against illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, during her funeral on September 14, 2024.
Murat Kocabas/Middle East Images/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images
A Turkish police officer holds a picture of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was shot dead by Israeli forces while protesting against illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, during her funeral on September 14, 2024.

American diplomats are supposed to represent the interests of the U.S. above everything else.

David Milstein, an aide to U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, was running cover for the Israeli government, suppressing reports critical of Israeli actions, The New York Times reports. Milstein, according to several unnamed sources, quashed reports from the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem documenting Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank—including against Americans.

Milstein sent a cable from the embassy to Washington praising Israel for cracking down on Israeli settler violence, when in reality, embassy staff had drafted a report saying that the Israeli government wasn’t taking action. After Congress raised concerns about how Israeli authorities and settlers have killed nine American citizens, Milstein suppressed another embassy report, hindering lawmakers from investigating further.

Milstein also demanded any communications from the embassy’s section on Palestinian affairs go through him. This led to the embassy’s cables dropping from several per week to only a few per month, sources told the Times. They said that this kind of intervention is unprecedented for the embassy, and is preventing the U.S. government from getting accurate information about Israel from diplomatic channels.

Trump has rarely criticized Israel or Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his second term as president, and he chose to appoint Huckabee, a Christian Zionist and staunch supporter of Israel, as ambassador. It’s not clear if Milstein’s actions have Huckabee’s blessing, but human rights groups and U.S. allies have raised concerns about all of these issues.

Last month, Canada, France, and the U.K. announced sanctions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. That’s unlikely to happen in the U.S. anytime soon—and in fact the U.S. has threatened tariffs in response to the sanctions—but one would still expect U.S. diplomats to accurately document what is happening where they are stationed. In the case of Israel, however, the truth is actively being hidden.

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Trump Does Nothing as Supporter Attacks Protester at a Rally

Donald Trump wandered aimlessly around the stage as the attack happened and cracked a joke.

The crowd at Donald Trump's midterm campaign event in Texas
Christopher Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump did nothing as one of his rallygoers attacked a peaceful protester.

Trump struggled to get through his address at a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas, Wednesday night as his remarks were repeatedly interrupted by at least seven separate protesters.

As one demonstrator made his way out of the arena through the jeering crowd, a rallygoer in a red hat seized the protester’s shirt and yanked his hair, pulling him to the floor.

Other rallygoers appeared to intervene—but not the president of the United States. Instead, he basked in the roar of an angry crowd, wandering aimlessly around the stage. “Let me ask you a question, is there anything like a Trump rally? Is there anything like it?” Trump asked, smiling broadly.

In a separate incident, a rallygoer wearing a white cowboy hat stalked after two protesters as they were directed out of the arena. The rallygoer smacked one of the protesters’ baseball hats off and followed them threateningly, pumping his fists. He even appeared to lunge or kick one of the protesters, before being held back by a security officer.

Trump’s unwillingness to condemn his supporters’ violence (and in many cases, his decision to encourage it) is obviously nothing new. But the failure to address violence that unfolds before his own eyes is still shameful behavior from any leader—let alone the president of the United States.

Speaking at the rally, the president told demonstrators to “get the hell out of here,” and claimed they were “paid by enemies of our nation.” After the sixth interruption, Trump tried to laugh it off. “You know, I never talk about looks of a person, but those are really bad looking people,” Trump said.

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“Suck It Up”: Ken Paxton Promises Cuts to Federal Benefits

The Republican Senate nominee in Texas has been exposed in yet another embarrassing leak.

Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images
Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton

More audio of Texas Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton has leaked, this time featuring the embattled lawmaker telling people depending on federal benefits programs to “suck it up” and prepare for cuts.

“The growing out of this is part of the solution, and making some reasonable cuts to mandatory spending—you’re gonna have to do it,” Paxton said at the same donor meeting that three other leaks have sprouted from, as first reported by The Texas Tribune.

“There is no solution. That’s just the reality. We have to suck it up,” he continued. “From Republican presidents to Democrats, we’ve been spending like crazy. And no one seems to care. And it’s gonna bankrupt us.”

Just about everything Paxton has said behind closed doors suggests that he is both out of step with President Trump and out of touch with the average Texas voter.

“At this point I wouldn’t be totally surprised if the next leak from this fundraiser is: ‘Honestly, you should probably just vote for Talarico,’” joked liberal podcaster Jon Favreau.

In previous leaks from the meeting last month, Paxton called Trump a drag on his campaign and said Trump’s war on Iran was raising prices and making it harder for him to campaign. Aside from the embarrassing amount of leaks, Paxton sounds like more of a “Never Trump” Republican rather than a willing Trump loyalist, as he portrayed himself during the primary election. This all comes as his long-awaited showdown with Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico draws nearer, with Talarico leading most polls by a small margin.

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