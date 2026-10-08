Trump’s Latest Midterms Tantrum Goes Too Far for Fox News
Donald Trump freaked out over Fox News interviewing Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.
The president is making an enemy out of Fox News.
The conservative media behemoth publicly defended its reporting this week, rebuking a wave of Republican backlash that began after host Martha MacCallum interviewed Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in August.
“Someone didn’t necessarily like that,” Fox News Media President Jay Wallace told Axios Thursday, seemingly referring to Donald Trump. “But that’s what we do.”
For years, Fox News blurred the line between legitimate news coverage and conservative entertainment. The network veered towards sycophancy once Trump entered office the first time, offering buddy-buddy interviews to the presidential Cabinet while dampening the reach of critical stories such as the Epstein files. (Fox News mentioned the prolific child sex trafficker hundreds of times fewer than its major broadcast competitors.)
But apparently, Republicans got too comfortable with Fox’s bent knee. Once network executives decided to air interviews with Democratic competitors—such as El-Sayed—the floodgates opened.
First, the outcry was private. White House aides put in calls to the network, complaining that Fox’s angle on El-Sayed would only help him in the tight Michigan race.
But the fury bubbled to the public sphere this week, when Trump decided to take the issue to Truth Social.
“FoxNews spends more time covering the Jihadist and Dumocrat candidates than they do the good old fashioned Republicans, the people that have saved America, and are making it great again,” Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday.
Trump further claimed that MacCallum had offered El-Sayed a “softball interview.”
“She never interviews me like that. They don’t show my record breaking Rallies the morning after, but others do, and that’s what MAGA is watching. Fox is promoting the Dumocrats, not the Republicans and MAGA. They have totally lost their way!” he added.
Republican strategists also chimed in. Jason Roe, a Michigan-based GOP operative, told Axios that the network was doing El-Sayed a “favor.”
“It’s only helping him reach center-right voters,” Roe said. “But they are in business to make money, and he attracts eyeballs.”
In another post Wednesday evening, Trump went full Islamophobe, referring to El-Sayed as “Mohammed” (the candidate’s full first name is Abdulrahman) and deriding him as a “Terrorist Sympathizer.”
El-Sayed responded to the attack Thursday morning, arguing that Trump is “not just attacking me.”
“He’s attacking all of us. He thinks so low of us. He thinks he can use my name and my faith to distract us from the suffering his policies are inflicting on us at the pump, at the grocery store, and at the doctor’s office. He thinks we don’t know any better,” El-Sayed wrote on X. “It’s time for change.”