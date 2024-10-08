Trump’s Hurricane Conspiracies Are Already Hurting His Biggest Fans

Putin and Trump have remained in contact even after Trump left the White House, according to Woodward. The two may have spoken as many as seven times since 2021, and in one instance earlier this year, Trump sent an aide away from his office at his Mar-a-Lago estate so he could speak on the phone privately with Putin.



Their close relationship is apparent in what Trump publicly says about Russia and its autocratic leader. The former president said at a press conference last month that Ukraine should surrender to Russia and make things “much better,” basically saying his plan should he return to the White House is to give Putin whatever he wants. To wit, he’s also said he wants to “use sanctions as little as possible” against countries like Russia, Iran, and China.



Woodward is heavily critical of Trump in the book, comparing him unfavorably to Richard Nixon, the president at the center of the Watergate scandal that was exposed five decades ago by Woodward and his Washington Post colleague Carl Bernstein.