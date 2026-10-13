60 Minutes Star Nearly Quit After Fight With Bari Weiss

During the editorial process for the piece, Weiss became “very, very hands-on” with the story, one insider told Status. Since Weiss was installed as editor-in-chief, she has repeatedly placed her own pro-Trump and pro-Israel politics at the center of CBS News’s coverage.

Things were so bad this time that Stahl, a 35-year veteran of the venerated program, privately discussed quitting, sources familiar with the discussions told Status.

With just days left until the story was meant to air, discussions about the package became extremely contentious. “They didn’t know if it was going to air because the screenings got so heated,” one source told Status.