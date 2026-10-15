Trump’s Sick Plan for Ilhan Omar Exposed

Homeland Security agents took her cellphone, notebooks, personal computers, and passport. Several subpoenas have been issued to her relatives and others close to her. It’s obvious that the Trump administration wants to make an example out of her as part of its effort to begin denaturalizing American citizens.

The investigation ostensibly centers on whether Omar’s father put her age as 17 rather than 18 on her citizenship application to allow her to qualify immediately for citizenship alongside his own application. Omar became a citizen in 2000.

“They cheat on everything,” Trump said to an Ohio audience at a rally Monday about Somali Americans. “We’re not going to stand for it.”