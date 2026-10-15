Trump’s Sick Plan for Ilhan Omar Exposed
Trump is determined to punish the Democratic representative just for being an immigrant.
President Donald Trump wants to build a case to strip Representative Ilhan Omar of her citizenship and deport her.
The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the federal government is investigating how Omar got her citizenship after she arrived in the U.S. from Somalia as a child, focusing on how her late father filled out her forms. Her Washington, D.C., home was searched on Monday, just three weeks before the midterm elections in November.
Homeland Security agents took her cellphone, notebooks, personal computers, and passport. Several subpoenas have been issued to her relatives and others close to her. It’s obvious that the Trump administration wants to make an example out of her as part of its effort to begin denaturalizing American citizens.
The investigation ostensibly centers on whether Omar’s father put her age as 17 rather than 18 on her citizenship application to allow her to qualify immediately for citizenship alongside his own application. Omar became a citizen in 2000.
“They cheat on everything,” Trump said to an Ohio audience at a rally Monday about Somali Americans. “We’re not going to stand for it.”
In order to strip an American of their citizenship, the Department of Justice has to sue in federal court and prove that the person materially lied to get their status. For years, conservatives have pushed the unfounded rumor that Omar married her brother to bring him to the U.S. Investigations by media outlets and the government have yielded nothing incriminating about her.
Trump’s effort is a racist attempt to single out a Black, hijab-wearing Muslim of Somali descent to satisfy his and the Republican Party’s bigotry. The case is an uphill battle and will result in a drawn-out court fight, but they want to be as cruel and inflict as much damage on Omar and her reputation as possible.