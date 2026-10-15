Kimberly Guilfoyle Lost Her Mind After Trump Publicly Humilated Her
Guilfoyle was “spiraling” and debating withdrawing her resignation, people close to her said.
Kimberly Guilfoyle is reportedly “spiraling” after her fall from grace and nearly retracted her resignation.
The ex–U.S. ambassador to Greece (and Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-fiancee) was publicly asked to resign during White House press secretary Katie Zacharia’s first-ever media briefing Tuesday, following reports that President Donald Trump was preparing to give her the boot.
“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign,” Zacharia said to assembled media professionals in the White House briefing room. “She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”
In the hours after Zacharia’s announcement, Guilfoyle was allegedly a mess, and even suggested that she attempt to stay on.
“Kimberly was spiraling, calling people and suggesting, ‘Maybe I don’t resign,’” an official familiar with the situation told PunchUp Wednesday. “I don’t think she was serious, but she was in her feelings last night. She was processing what had happened—but not very well.”
Guilfoyle is apparently too corrupt even for the Trump administration. She was unceremoniously asked to leave after a series of reports accusing her of threatening a host country official and offering MAGA donor Eric Deters access to the Trump administration in return for the payment of a $100,000 credit card bill. She was also caught boasting about her chummy relationship with two Greek tycoons who were bankrolling her international trips.
In the end, Guilfoyle posted her resignation to X. “I also want to address the recent allegations against me. These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity. I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service,” she wrote. “I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again.”
However, according to reports from the Daily Mail tabloid, Guilfoyle has been building a “burn book” full of incriminating Trump family secrets that she might use as leverage to get herself back in the president’s good graces.