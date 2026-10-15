Has Trump Put His Most Powerful Aide on The Chopping Block?
Donald Trump is reportedly considering replacing Susie Wiles.
White House chief of staff Susie Wiles could be facing the boot.
Donald Trump has reportedly called his allies to explore potential successors for his once-irreproachable “ice maiden,” Politico reported in its Playbook newsletter Thursday. The reviews of Wiles’s performance, apparently, are not good.
“She’s burned a lot of people,” a Republican operative close to the White House told Politico.
One senior elected Republican official who fielded Trump’s call told the digital newsroom that the president had raised “the first honest questions about Susie.”
Possible replacements include deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller or—as a left-field option—Randy Levine, the president of the New York Yankees, insiders told Politico. Other options extend to U.S. envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, real estate developer turned federal housing director Bill Pulte, and ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Still, Trump shied away from committing to the turnover, ardently defending Wiles in a statement.
“TOTAL FAKE NEWS Politico doesn’t care about facts, integrity, or honest journalism—it’s why I kicked them out of the White House!” the president told Politico. “Susie Wiles is my loyal and longest serving Chief of Staff—there is a reason for that. She has been with me since the beginning, is my trusted advisor, and has my COMPLETE confidence.”
Trump has resisted calls to fire his scandal-laden staffers throughout his second term, marking a stark contrast to the revolving door of his first administration. But people have come and gone, nonetheless.
By September, more than half of Trump’s original “A team”—approximately 56 percent—had departed, according to an analysis by the Brookings Institution. Four Cabinet positions have also turned over since Inauguration Day 2025, with former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard all being replaced.