Republican’s Wife Tries to Win Voters With Cheap Gift Card

Guilfoyle is apparently too corrupt even for the Trump administration. She was unceremoniously asked to leave after a series of reports accusing her of threatening a host country official and offering MAGA donor Eric Deters access to the Trump administration in return for the payment of a $100,000 credit card bill. She was also caught boasting about her chummy relationship with two Greek tycoons who were bankrolling her international trips.

In the end, Guilfoyle posted her resignation to X. “I also want to address the recent allegations against me. These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity. I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service,” she wrote. “I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again.”

However, according to reports from the Daily Mail tabloid, Guilfoyle has been building a “burn book” full of incriminating Trump family secrets that she might use as leverage to get herself back in the president’s good graces.