The Jewish Case for Electing Abdul El-Sayed

Washington famously replied, “May the children of the Stock of Abraham, who dwell in this land, continue to merit and enjoy the good will of the other Inhabitants; while every one shall sit in safety under his own vine and fig-tree, and there shall be none to make him afraid.” When Washington wrote that assurance, the First Amendment codifying its precepts had passed both houses of Congress and was under review by the 13 states—the requisite three-quarters of which ratified it a little over a year later, in December 1791.

At that time, the Constitution’s guarantees applied only to the federal government, and no state permitted non-Christians to vote or hold state office until the Reconstruction amendments were adopted in the late 1860s. But again, the strategies of Jews and other minorities seeking equality and security have always centered the constitutional strictures invoked by Moses Seixas in 1790. The payoffs have been well beyond the expectations Seixas may have harbored at the time. Currently, 10 of the nation’s 100 senators are Jews, nearly five times Jews’ percentage of the national population, representing states from every section of the country. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro posts unheard-of 60 percent approval ratings in swing-state Pennsylvania, and is on short lists of potential 2028 presidential nominees. The Jewishness of these political leaders is rarely if ever a discernible issue.

Of course, these facts are well known, and the societal acceptance they reflect is often taken for granted. It should not be. That nationwide consensus now faces an existential threat—different from and more dire than most Jews, indeed, most liberals appreciate. That danger is not just the erratic megalomaniac occupying the White House. It is the robust movement behind Trump, with a substantial if minority popular base and, much less noticed, a leadership cadre committed to overthrowing the Enlightenment-based constitutional order on which security for Jews—and other at-risk sectors of American society—depends. This is the second reason for Jews to reset their calculus for assessing their Michigan Senate conundrum.