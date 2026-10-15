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Trump’s New Press Secretary Straight-Up Admits She’s Not a Lawyer

Katie Zacharia finally came clean.

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia speaks at the podium in the press briefing room
Can Hasasu/Anadolu/Getty Images

The mystery of Katie Zacharia’s legal credentials has finally been solved: She doesn’t have any.

The brand-new White House press secretary appeared on the right-wing media outlet Real America’s Voice Thursday for an interview with Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec and attempted to put the whole “lawyer” thing to bed.

“A lot of the misinformation, miscommunication, Jack, is around the fact that I labeled myself ‘lawyer,’” Zacharia said. “I consulted for a very long time, many people in the field, ‘Is it OK and acceptable if I label myself ‘lawyer’—not ‘attorney at law,’ not ‘Katie Zacharia esquire’—but ‘lawyer,’ and provide legal analysis, not legal advice. And they said ‘absolutely’ across the board.”

Zacharia obtained her J.D. from Pepperdine University and took the California state bar exam soon after graduation, but she didn’t pass. She told Posobiec that she was distracted, overwhelmed, and excited by her upcoming marriage and plans to join her new husband in China, so the exam was not top-of-mind.

“We just said, ‘Let’s take this time, and I’ll take the bar and see what happens,’” the new press secretary said. “The results are somewhat inconsequential because I knew I wouldn’t need the bar in China, and we left shortly thereafter. After moving to China, I didn’t really think much of the bar results as something I needed to focus on.… There’s no Chinese bar, I had enough credentials, which was my law degree, to be able to do this practice.”

The question of Zacharia’s legal background has perplexed pundits after her bizarre response to reporters at the White House Tuesday asking where she had passed the bar exam, to which she answered: “When I moved to China.” Foreigners can’t take the Chinese bar exam. She later told The New York Times that she had misheard the question.

“The truth is I was very careful how I executed this and I never came across as someone who was an attorney at law,” Zacharia told Posobiec. Never, except when she was repeatedly describing herself as a lawyer and working as “general counsel” for a California nonprofit.

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Democratic Congressman Was at Temple During Mass Shooting Attempt

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi says he was at the temple a white supremacist tried to attack.

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi speaking to reporters
Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi
Tom Brenner/Getty Images
Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi

A 19-year-old man tried to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, on Sunday while Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi and his family were inside.

Alexandros Paporakis, 19, was thwarted in his attempt to open fire on the Sri Venkateswara Swami Balaji Temple thanks to his rifle jamming, Krishnamoorthi said in a statement, citing Cook County prosecutors. Paporakis allegedly told his co-workers about what he did and said he planned to try again.

His co-workers contacted police, who arrested him at his home nearby. Investigators later found a manifesto that Paporakis allegedly wrote titled “Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)” showing support for white supremacist ideas, the Chicago Tribune reported. They also found weapons, hundreds of rifle ammunition rounds, body armor, a patch with a white supremacist picture on it, and tactical equipment.

“I am horrified that a white supremacist attempted to carry out a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans at the Hindu temple in Aurora where my family worships,” Krishnamoorthi said in his statement.

Racism against South Asians has ramped up in recent months, spurred on by right-wing politicians and media. Bo French, the Republican nominee to lead the Texas Railroad Commission, made a racist X post attacking a picture of several South Asian students at a University of Texas football game.

“The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined,” French posted.

The picture quickly became conservative fodder. It was the topic of discussion on a September 26 episode of the right-wing podcast Rufo & Lomez, hosted by right-wing ideologues Christopher Rufo (famous for pushing attacks on critical race theory and DEI) and Jonathan Keeperman. The pair discussed what they called the “Indian Question” and defended French’s post, making the racist claim that the Texas students had not properly “assimilated” into American culture.

Krishnamoorthi criticized the episode in an X post, saying that “Indian Americans are not an ‘Indian Question’ to be solved.”

“Treating any American community as a problem because of their ethnicity is racist, xenophobic, and fundamentally un-American. We are a nation born of ideals, not bloodlines. No race, religion, or ancestry has a greater claim to America than another. Indian Americans are as American as anyone. This country belongs to all of us,” Krishnamoorthi posted.

Meanwhile, Rufo and Keeperman’s ideas are being amplified by their fellow travelers in the Trump administration, who turn a blind eye to incidents like the one in Aurora.

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Texas Sued After Glitch Delays 600,000 Voter Registrations

Voting rights groups are suing Texas over an alarming backlog ahead of the election.

A long line of ovters at the polls
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Nearly 600,000 people in Texas had their voting registration delayed due to a computer glitch. Now state election workers are trying frantically to register them before early voting starts on Monday in one of the country’s most consequential electoral battlegrounds.

A lawsuit filed by two voting rights groups, the League of Women Voters Texas and Move Texas Civic Fund, alleges that a software update initiated by the Texas Department of Public Safety malfunctioned, leaving 600,000 new voters unprocessed. They also claim that the voter registration program had long had issues even before the software malfunction. The lawsuit names Republican Secretary of State Robert S. Howden, the Department of Public Safety, and DPS Director Freeman F. Martin as defendants.

“Since at least October 2025, Defendants have breached and continue to breach the contract by failing to maintain the procedures that ensure simultaneous online voter registration with driver license renewal or change of address transactions,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit states that people who registered to vote while applying for their license between October 2025 and February 2026 were affected, with their information never actually recorded. The groups are requesting that a judge activate a 2021 settlement agreement that allows Texans to register to vote online with a driver’s license.

The Texas DPS has declined to comment.

The fact that this is all happening in Texas makes this situation particularly urgent. While voter registration issues anywhere present a genuine constitutional threat, it’s especially alarming in Texas—a state where a Democrat has a real chance to win the Senate for the first time in over 30 years. The race between embattled MAGA Republican Ken Paxton and populist Democrat James Talarico is incredibly close, and a win for Talarico would deliver a crippling blow to President Trump and the national GOP in the process. If this massive voter registration malfunction isn’t remedied by November 3, it will present any outcome with real issues of legitimacy.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Sued by Man She Begged to Pay Her Amex Bill

Republican donor Eric Deters has threatened to subpoena members of the Trump administration.

Kimberly Guilfoyle walks outside the White House
Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

Kimberly Guilfoyle is having a rough week.

MAGA donor and former congressional candidate Eric Deters announced in a video Thursday that he had filed a defamation lawsuit against the disgraced former U.S. ambassador to Greece and her lawyers.

“This might just bring down the entire Trump administration,” Deters said in the video.

Deters became ensnared in Guilfoyle’s fall from glory last week, when The Wall Street Journal reported that she had begged him to pay her $100,000 American Express credit card bill in exchange for special access to Trump administration officials who could take care of Deters and his personal tax problems.

“You could just send it here. It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express, that’s all that will show,” Guilfoyle wrote to Deters on July 3, 2025, ahead of her confirmation hearing for ambassador. “Please. And I have you down as one of my special guests for my hearing in DC on Wednesday.… I can get you in for a meeting on the matter we discussed please get back to me ASAP.”

“Honey please I need you to get this done for me today,” she added. Guilfoyle was once upon a time married to Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom, and later engaged to Donald Trump Jr. before they parted ways in 2024.

The bombshell Journal report, alongside evidence that Guilfoyle had boasted about her close ties to two Greek tycoons who were bankrolling her international travel, spelled the end of Guilfoyle’s tenure as a U.S. ambassador. She was publicly asked to resign from her position Tuesday during White House press secretary Katie Zacharia’s first ever press briefing, and officially stepped down only hours later. In her resignation, she wrote, “I also want to address the recent allegations against me. These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity,” setting the stage for Deters’s new lawsuit.

Following Guilfoye’s dismissal, she has reportedly been “spiraling” out of control and amassing evidence against the Trump family in a “burn book.” This lawsuit is unlikely to ease her state of mind.

“I possess a solid grasp of Greek mythology. Kim’s Greek goddess match is Apate, the goddess of deceit,” Deters said in his video. He demanded that Guilfoyle and the defendants “apologize to me, admit the texts are fake, admit I did not blackmail her, admit I do not owe Kim money, and with the payment of $1 million.”

Deters then said he had further evidence of wrongdoing: He claimed to be sitting on a “16-minute phone conversation I had from Greece” that “may end the JD Vance-Marco Rubio ticket.” He then promised to release the phone recording on Friday.

“President Trump and the defendants can do the right thing, or pay the price for not doing so by virtue of my never-ending cymbal-banging,” Deters continued. “This litigation will include subpoenas and documents from the Trump administration. I can assure you, by the end of tomorrow, I am going to play for you a phone recording that is the most explosive, most devastating, information about Kimberly Guilfoyle to date.

“It’s my opinion that I have brought down the Greek ambassador. It’s my opinion that Susie Wiles is gonna go. And it’s my opinion that this is going to be the Jack McCall—without the violence—the Jack McCall of the Trump administration. Google Jack McCall if you’re wondering who Jack McCall is.”

We did. He murdered American frontier folk hero Wild Bill Hickok in 1876. Weird.

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“She Could Barely Read”: Trump Team Trashes New Press Secretary

Leaked texts show what the White House really thinks of Katie Zacharia.

Press Secretary Katie Zacharia speaks to reporters in the White House press briefing room
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Katie Zacharia delivered her debut performance as White House press secretary just two days ago, but she’s already made enemies of her colleagues.

The 41-year-old appeared before the White House press corps for the first time on Tuesday, whereupon she stumbled her way through a wordy briefing, took three questions, and fled out of the room after just 14 minutes. Donald Trump was the first to defend her, telling reporters after the conference that he felt Zacharia was “very good.” The White House took a similar position, describing Zacharia’s delivery as “commanding.”

But a series of leaked text messages obtained by the Daily Mail revealed that the newly minted Trump official was getting torched by her administration co-workers before she even left the lectern.

“She looked as if she was handed a sheet of paper at the last minute and wasn’t prepared properly,” one insider said.

A senior administration official told the Mail that Zacharia’s performance wasn’t good enough.

“She should have gone on longer and had substantive answers ready,” the official said. “She could barely read.”

A senior member of the administration’s communications team said that Zacharia’s first briefing was “terrible on so many different levels.” Another official called it “embarrassing.”

Another source told the tabloid that they felt “badly for her,” considering that Zacharia’s “kids and family [were] watching.”

But an aptitude for the job isn’t the only thing Zacharia lacks. The White House confirmed Thursday that, despite her résumé and self-advertised legal credentials, the Pepperdine Caruso Law graduate never actually passed a state bar exam. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Zacharia sat for the California bar exam after she obtained her law degree, but she did not pass.

For years, Zacharia made a name for herself as a legal expert on conservative airways. Her LinkedIn also lists her as “general counsel” for a California-based organization run by longtime Trump ally Ric Grenell. The caveat: She shouldn’t have been able to do either without passing the bar.

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