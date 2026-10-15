Trump’s Press Secretary Admits She Was in “Sort of a Pyramid Scheme”

Beachbody was the progenitor of the 90-day P90X workout regimen, an extreme home fitness DVD program that captivated the country when it first hit the market in 2005, and Insanity, another popular home fitness program that launched four years later. Since then, however, Beachbody has been plagued by a number of legal troubles, including lawsuits that accused the company of scamming coaches, lying about the benefits of an anti-aging skincare treatment, and making misleading and unscientific claims about their Shakeology products.

Zacharia, meanwhile, has faced her own mountain of problems this week. Despite her self-advertised legal credentials, it quickly became clear the Pepperdine Caruso Law graduate never actually passed a state bar exam. Zacharia fessed up on Thursday, telling Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec that she was never licensed to practice law anywhere in the country.

“A lot of the misinformation, miscommunication, Jack, is around the fact that I labeled myself ‘lawyer,’ and I consulted for a very long time many people in the field, ‘Is it OK and acceptable if I label myself lawyer? Not attorney at law … and provide legal analysis, not legal advice?,’” she said. “They said ‘absolutely’ across the board.”