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Trump’s Press Secretary Admits She Was in “Sort of a Pyramid Scheme”

Katie Zacharia’s resume included a stint at a fitness MLM.

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia smiles at her debut briefing from behind the podium.
White House press secretary Katie Zacharia
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
White House press secretary Katie Zacharia

Katie Zacharia’s long resume includes stints as an unqualified legal commentator, an associate at a Chinese law firm, an uncredentialed general counsel, and—in her own words—a participant in “sort of a pyramid scheme.”

The 41-year-old White House press secretary told Wired Thursday that she used to be an affiliate marketer for Beachbody, a multilevel marketing operation that sold fitness programs and supplements.

She shared that she was brought into the MLM by a friend and promoted one of the company’s nutrition shakes, labeled Shakeology. She eventually stopped drinking the shakes because of its vitamin A levels, which she told Wired concerned her while she was pregnant.

Beachbody rebranded to BODi in 2023. The company noted to Wired that Zacharia had never worked for them as an employee; she was one of Beachbody’s 300,000 “independent Team Beachbody distributors” in 2013.

A spokesperson for the company also told the magazine that it would be a “misrepresentation” to compare Zacharia’s time at Beachbody with the current iteration of the fitness brand, which has since moved away from the MLM structure in favor of a traditional direct-to-consumer pipeline.

Beachbody was the progenitor of the 90-day P90X workout regimen, an extreme home fitness DVD program that captivated the country when it first hit the market in 2005, and Insanity, another popular home fitness program that launched four years later. Since then, however, Beachbody has been plagued by a number of legal troubles, including lawsuits that accused the company of scamming coaches, lying about the benefits of an anti-aging skincare treatment, and making misleading and unscientific claims about their Shakeology products.

Zacharia, meanwhile, has faced her own mountain of problems this week. Despite her self-advertised legal credentials, it quickly became clear the Pepperdine Caruso Law graduate never actually passed a state bar exam. Zacharia fessed up on Thursday, telling Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec that she was never licensed to practice law anywhere in the country.

“A lot of the misinformation, miscommunication, Jack, is around the fact that I labeled myself ‘lawyer,’ and I consulted for a very long time many people in the field, ‘Is it OK and acceptable if I label myself lawyer? Not attorney at law … and provide legal analysis, not legal advice?,’” she said. “They said ‘absolutely’ across the board.”

While some in the legal profession comprehend the semantic differences between the labels, the general public does not. Zacharia was branded as an attorney on Fox News and Newsmax dozens of times. Her PR campaign made a fool out of the president, too, revealing that Donald Trump doesn’t understand the difference either. Announcing her hire in a statement last week, Trump similarly referred to her as an attorney. The snag: She’s not.

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More Than 100 Suspicious Letters Sent to Election Officials Nationwide

The FBI says it is investigating the letters, which contained a powdery white substance.

The United States Postal Service logo on the side of a mailbox
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More than 100 letters containing an unknown white substance were mailed to election officials, state officials, and members of Congress, according to three election workers who were briefed on the investigation and spoke to Votebeat.

The FBI acknowledged an investigation into the letters on Thursday, though it did not state how many letters exactly were sent.

Election officers in Oklahoma and Louisiana reported receiving the letters in the mail, while federal officials reportedly intercepted others bound for New Hampshire, Ohio, and Connecticut. The U.S. Postal Service intercepted a letter to Democratic Senator Alex Padilla of California, while fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy reported receiving a letter in his Hartford, Connecticut, office.

“The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices,” the FBI stated. “Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident.”

This comes as state election offices prepare for early voting and the November midterms. It also comes just a few weeks after the twenty-fifth anniversary of the anthrax attacks that followed 9/11, in which infected letters were mailed throughout the country in a similar fashion.

“Election officials should never have to fear for their personal safety while performing their duties, and there is no place in a peaceful democracy for violence, threats or acts of intimidation,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in a Wednesday statement. “We have a duty to the citizens of Ohio to deliver secure and accessible elections, and these kinds of cowardly threats will not deter us from that mission.”

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Trump’s New Press Secretary Straight-Up Admits She’s Not a Lawyer

Katie Zacharia finally came clean.

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia speaks at the podium in the press briefing room
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The mystery of Katie Zacharia’s legal credentials has finally been solved: She doesn’t have any.

The brand-new White House press secretary appeared on the right-wing media outlet Real America’s Voice Thursday for an interview with Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec and attempted to put the whole “lawyer” thing to bed.

“A lot of the misinformation, miscommunication, Jack, is around the fact that I labeled myself ‘lawyer,’” Zacharia said. “I consulted for a very long time, many people in the field, ‘Is it OK and acceptable if I label myself ‘lawyer’—not ‘attorney at law,’ not ‘Katie Zacharia esquire’—but ‘lawyer,’ and provide legal analysis, not legal advice. And they said ‘absolutely’ across the board.”

Zacharia obtained her J.D. from Pepperdine University and took the California state bar exam soon after graduation, but she didn’t pass. She told Posobiec that she was distracted, overwhelmed, and excited by her upcoming marriage and plans to join her new husband in China, so the exam was not top-of-mind.

“We just said, ‘Let’s take this time, and I’ll take the bar and see what happens,’” the new press secretary said. “The results are somewhat inconsequential because I knew I wouldn’t need the bar in China, and we left shortly thereafter. After moving to China, I didn’t really think much of the bar results as something I needed to focus on.… There’s no Chinese bar, I had enough credentials, which was my law degree, to be able to do this practice.”

The question of Zacharia’s legal background has perplexed pundits after her bizarre response to reporters at the White House Tuesday asking where she had passed the bar exam, to which she answered: “When I moved to China.” Foreigners can’t take the Chinese bar exam. She later told The New York Times that she had misheard the question.

“The truth is I was very careful how I executed this and I never came across as someone who was an attorney at law,” Zacharia told Posobiec. Never, except when she was repeatedly describing herself as a lawyer and working as “general counsel” for a California nonprofit.

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Democratic Congressman Was at Temple During Mass Shooting Attempt

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi says he was at the temple a white supremacist tried to attack.

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi speaking to reporters
Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi
Tom Brenner/Getty Images
Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi

A 19-year-old man tried to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, on Sunday while Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi and his family were inside.

Alexandros Paporakis, 19, was thwarted in his attempt to open fire on the Sri Venkateswara Swami Balaji Temple thanks to his rifle jamming, Krishnamoorthi said in a statement, citing Cook County prosecutors. Paporakis allegedly told his co-workers about what he did and said he planned to try again.

His co-workers contacted police, who arrested him at his home nearby. Investigators later found a manifesto that Paporakis allegedly wrote titled “Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)” showing support for white supremacist ideas, the Chicago Tribune reported. They also found weapons, hundreds of rifle ammunition rounds, body armor, a patch with a white supremacist picture on it, and tactical equipment.

“I am horrified that a white supremacist attempted to carry out a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans at the Hindu temple in Aurora where my family worships,” Krishnamoorthi said in his statement.

Racism against South Asians has ramped up in recent months, spurred on by right-wing politicians and media. Bo French, the Republican nominee to lead the Texas Railroad Commission, made a racist X post attacking a picture of several South Asian students at a University of Texas football game.

“The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined,” French posted.

The picture quickly became conservative fodder. It was the topic of discussion on a September 26 episode of the right-wing podcast Rufo & Lomez, hosted by right-wing ideologues Christopher Rufo (famous for pushing attacks on critical race theory and DEI) and Jonathan Keeperman. The pair discussed what they called the “Indian Question” and defended French’s post, making the racist claim that the Texas students had not properly “assimilated” into American culture.

Krishnamoorthi criticized the episode in an X post, saying that “Indian Americans are not an ‘Indian Question’ to be solved.”

“Treating any American community as a problem because of their ethnicity is racist, xenophobic, and fundamentally un-American. We are a nation born of ideals, not bloodlines. No race, religion, or ancestry has a greater claim to America than another. Indian Americans are as American as anyone. This country belongs to all of us,” Krishnamoorthi posted.

Meanwhile, Rufo and Keeperman’s ideas are being amplified by their fellow travelers in the Trump administration, who turn a blind eye to incidents like the one in Aurora.

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Texas Sued After Glitch Delays 600,000 Voter Registrations

Voting rights groups are suing Texas over an alarming backlog ahead of the election.

A long line of ovters at the polls
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Nearly 600,000 people in Texas had their voting registration delayed due to a computer glitch. Now state election workers are trying frantically to register them before early voting starts on Monday in one of the country’s most consequential electoral battlegrounds.

A lawsuit filed by two voting rights groups, the League of Women Voters Texas and Move Texas Civic Fund, alleges that a software update initiated by the Texas Department of Public Safety malfunctioned, leaving 600,000 new voters unprocessed. They also claim that the voter registration program had long had issues even before the software malfunction. The lawsuit names Republican Secretary of State Robert S. Howden, the Department of Public Safety, and DPS Director Freeman F. Martin as defendants.

“Since at least October 2025, Defendants have breached and continue to breach the contract by failing to maintain the procedures that ensure simultaneous online voter registration with driver license renewal or change of address transactions,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit states that people who registered to vote while applying for their license between October 2025 and February 2026 were affected, with their information never actually recorded. The groups are requesting that a judge activate a 2021 settlement agreement that allows Texans to register to vote online with a driver’s license.

The Texas DPS has declined to comment.

The fact that this is all happening in Texas makes this situation particularly urgent. While voter registration issues anywhere present a genuine constitutional threat, it’s especially alarming in Texas—a state where a Democrat has a real chance to win the Senate for the first time in over 30 years. The race between embattled MAGA Republican Ken Paxton and populist Democrat James Talarico is incredibly close, and a win for Talarico would deliver a crippling blow to President Trump and the national GOP in the process. If this massive voter registration malfunction isn’t remedied by November 3, it will present any outcome with real issues of legitimacy.

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