Kimberly Guilfoyle Sued by Man She Begged to Pay Her Amex Bill

“This might just bring down the entire Trump administration,” Deters said in the video.

Deters became ensnared in Guilfoyle’s fall from glory last week, when The Wall Street Journal reported that she had begged him to pay her $100,000 American Express credit card bill in exchange for special access to Trump administration officials who could take care of Deters and his personal tax problems.

“You could just send it here. It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express, that’s all that will show,” Guilfoyle wrote to Deters on July 3, 2025, ahead of her confirmation hearing for ambassador. “Please. And I have you down as one of my special guests for my hearing in DC on Wednesday.… I can get you in for a meeting on the matter we discussed please get back to me ASAP.”