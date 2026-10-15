Kimberly Guilfoyle Sued by Man She Begged to Pay Her Amex Bill
Republican donor Eric Deters has threatened to subpoena members of the Trump administration.
Kimberly Guilfoyle is having a rough week.
MAGA donor and former congressional candidate Eric Deters announced in a video Thursday that he had filed a defamation lawsuit against the disgraced former U.S. ambassador to Greece and her lawyers.
“This might just bring down the entire Trump administration,” Deters said in the video.
Deters became ensnared in Guilfoyle’s fall from glory last week, when The Wall Street Journal reported that she had begged him to pay her $100,000 American Express credit card bill in exchange for special access to Trump administration officials who could take care of Deters and his personal tax problems.
“You could just send it here. It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express, that’s all that will show,” Guilfoyle wrote to Deters on July 3, 2025, ahead of her confirmation hearing for ambassador. “Please. And I have you down as one of my special guests for my hearing in DC on Wednesday.… I can get you in for a meeting on the matter we discussed please get back to me ASAP.”
“Honey please I need you to get this done for me today,” she added. Guilfoyle was once upon a time married to Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom, and later engaged to Donald Trump Jr. before they parted ways in 2024.
The bombshell Journal report, alongside evidence that Guilfoyle had boasted about her close ties to two Greek tycoons who were bankrolling her international travel, spelled the end of Guilfoyle’s tenure as a U.S. ambassador. She was publicly asked to resign from her position Tuesday during White House press secretary Katie Zacharia’s first ever press briefing, and officially stepped down only hours later. In her resignation, she wrote, “I also want to address the recent allegations against me. These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity,” setting the stage for Deters’s new lawsuit.
Following Guilfoye’s dismissal, she has reportedly been “spiraling” out of control and amassing evidence against the Trump family in a “burn book.” This lawsuit is unlikely to ease her state of mind.
“I possess a solid grasp of Greek mythology. Kim’s Greek goddess match is Apate, the goddess of deceit,” Deters said in his video. He demanded that Guilfoyle and the defendants “apologize to me, admit the texts are fake, admit I did not blackmail her, admit I do not owe Kim money, and with the payment of $1 million.”
Deters then said he had further evidence of wrongdoing: He claimed to be sitting on a “16-minute phone conversation I had from Greece” that “may end the JD Vance-Marco Rubio ticket.” He then promised to release the phone recording on Friday.
“President Trump and the defendants can do the right thing, or pay the price for not doing so by virtue of my never-ending cymbal-banging,” Deters continued. “This litigation will include subpoenas and documents from the Trump administration. I can assure you, by the end of tomorrow, I am going to play for you a phone recording that is the most explosive, most devastating, information about Kimberly Guilfoyle to date.
“It’s my opinion that I have brought down the Greek ambassador. It’s my opinion that Susie Wiles is gonna go. And it’s my opinion that this is going to be the Jack McCall—without the violence—the Jack McCall of the Trump administration. Google Jack McCall if you’re wondering who Jack McCall is.”
We did. He murdered American frontier folk hero Wild Bill Hickok in 1876. Weird.