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CNN Threatens New Legal Action Against Trump Over Media Ban

CNN is warning President Trump it will take additional legal action so long as he continues banning its reporters from Air Force One.

Big red CNN statue outside the headquarters
CNN headquarters in Atlanta
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
CNN headquarters in Atlanta

CNN is threatening to file another lawsuit against the Trump administration for continuing to deny it access to the Air Force One press pool.

“These efforts to retaliate and discriminate against CNN based on the content of its news coverage are mistaken, counterproductive, and unlawful,” Ted Boutrous, the network’s outside counsel, wrote in a letter to the Justice Department on Tuesday. He added that CNN “will be forced to pursue additional judicial relief” if Trump does not stop.

CNN, MS NOW, and Politico all moved to sue Trump last month when he dramatically banned the trio of networks from the White House because he didn’t like the way they were covering him. While most access has been temporarily returned as the lawsuits continue in court, the administration has still decided to keep CNN off the presidential jet.

“Those spaces belong not to any particular president or administration but to all Americans, and CNN and other members of the press serve as surrogates for the public when covering the White House,” Boutrous continued. “If these actions persist … CNN will have no choice but to return to the court to defend its rights, and it is prepared to fight as long as is necessary to secure them.”

The White House maintains that its decision to shut out CNN is justified.

“No person and no journalist have a constitutional right to access to the President’s Oval Office, Air Force One, or other sensitive and private facilities,” it wrote in a statement. “When publications lie, fabricate, and ignore the truth, proximity matters less and they can write their fiction from outside of these secure facilities.”

More on how things are going for Trump in court:
Trump Tries to Ban Jack Smith Testimony as BBC Lawsuit Implodes
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Rubio Tells People to “Grow Up” About Trump Meeting Putin and Xi

Marco Rubio brushed off Donald Trump’s plans to meet with the foreign leaders.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio presses his lips together while standing in front of reporters
Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Kylie Cooper/AFP/Getty Images
Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio doesn’t see anything wrong with how Donald Trump is interacting with America’s foreign adversaries.

The secretary defended Trump’s intended meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, telling reporters Tuesday morning that the U.S. president’s detractors need to “grow up.”  

“People need to grow up when it comes to foreign policy a little bit. I don’t think it’s unusual for the three most powerful, nuclear-armed nations on earth—for their leaders to communicate with one another,” Rubio said. “I think it makes all the sense in the world.”

Rubio argued that Trump “does not consider talking to someone to be a concession.”

“For example, how are you going to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine if you don’t talk to Russia and Ukraine? You have to talk to them, right?” Rubio continued. “That’s the bottom line of diplomacy and negotiation.”

“Frankly, I think if there’s an opportunity … to have a conversation about things like arms control, that would be a very positive thing for the world,” he said. “I think the world is a safer place when the leaders of the world are at least communicating with each other.”

Trump mused Monday that he would be open to an unprecedented three-way meeting with Xi and Putin regarding nuclear weapons and disarmament. 

“We would have it to talk about nuclear weapons and denuclearization,” Trump told reporters outside the White House. “If President Xi wants to have it, I’d have it. I’m sure we’d talk about other things like trade too.”

But the optics of Trump’s latest encounters with China and Russia have leaned more toward kowtowing than communicating. Last year, Trump had the U.S. military literally roll out a red carpet for Putin during his first visit to the U.S. in more than a decade. Trump did the same for Xi last month, when service members were filmed on their hands and knees picking and brushing imperfections out of the carpet fibers.

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Trump, 80, Wanders Off While Waving and Saluting to No One

Donald Trump was heading towards his helipad when he suddenly stopped to acknowledge a nonexistent crowd.

Donald Trump holds his hands out to the side while speaking to reporters outside the White House. The helipad is behind him.
President Trump speaks to no one.
Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg/Getty Images
President Trump speaks to no one.

Why was President Donald Trump waving at empty space?

A video of the president departing for Kansas Monday afternoon showed him wandering off across the White House’s newly renovated helicopter pad, waving, saluting, and bowing as if he were interacting with a crowd of onlookers. When the camera panned out, however, it was clear that there was no one in the vicinity.

From another angle, Trump can be seen dragging his right leg and patting it as he approaches Marine One. He suddenly stops walking and starts waving to no one. Meanwhile, his aides approached from an entirely different direction.

Users on X speculated that the president might’ve been hallucinating or waving at his reflection—both troubling possibilities.

Brian Krassenstein, a political podcaster and social media influencer critical of Trump, responded to the strange moment. “I now have absolutely no doubt that Donald Trump has major mental decline,” he wrote on X. “Just think for one minute if Joe Biden had waved into the abyss like Trump just did here. Imagine what Fox News would be saying.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has appeared to wander off confusedly. In October last year, Trump seemed to forget where he was going as he walked through a room filled with dignitaries and a military band during a visit to Japan, at one point even leaving Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi behind.

This strange behavior is just the latest example of Trump’s apparent cognitive decline. Since returning to office, the president has often appeared to lose track of his thoughts, his whereabouts, and even his grasp on the English language.

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If Texas’s Biggest County Is a Sign, Republicans Are in Major Trouble

Harris County shattered turnout records on the first day of early voting.

People wait to vote in line at a polling location
People wait in line at a Houston polling location on the first day of early voting in Texas for the midterm elections, on October 19.
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
People wait in line at a Houston polling location on the first day of early voting in Texas for the midterm elections, on October 19.

Harris County, Texas—Texas’s most populous county, which Kamala Harris won in 2024 with 52 percent of the vote—broke its early voting record on Monday, eclipsing the previous mark by a whopping 41,000 votes.

More than 104,600 people in Harris County voted in person on Monday, the first day of early voting in Texas, according to the county’s elections department. That breaks the previous record set in 2018, when 63,188 votes were cast and Democrats went on to recapture the House.

While Monday’s turnout isn’t necessarily indicative of a Democratic advantage, the broken record indicates that Texans have been strongly compelled to participate electorally by any number of factors, which could include affordability, ICE raids, and President Trump’s war on Iran.

“The coffee that I buy two years ago was $12 for a big can, and now it’s $25 for the same thing, it’s ridiculous,” one voter told KPRC-TV’s Sandy Torres.

“[The] cost of living is way too high, war in Iran, our support to Ukraine,” said another.

“Thirty years of one party dominating the state; it’s time to get the other guy’s chance,” said one more.

This comes ahead of one of the most contested Senate races in the country between Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico—a contest that could turn the state blue for the first time in over three decades.

This positive development also comes less than a week after voting rights groups sued the Texas Department of Public Safety over a “glitch” that caused 600,000 Texans to have their voting registration delayed.

Early voting is open for 11 more days in Harris County.

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Trump Warns America Will Burn if Republicans Lose This Election

Trump’s campaign rally in Kansas suddenly got very dark.

Donald Trump stands in front of a Make America Great Again sign and the audience at his campaign rally
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump is claiming that the U.S. will burn like France if Democrats triumph in November’s midterm elections.

At a rally in Park City, Kansas, Tuesday, Trump referenced the student protests in France, using anti-immigrant bigotry and Islamophobia to try and scare Republicans into turning out over the next two weeks.

“Globalist left-wing have treasonously imported millions and millions of third world migrants who are totally incompatible with the West, and they are incompatible with Western values. They despise everything about France, and they’re destroying that country, and we’re not going to let that happen to this country,” Trump said during his speech. Despite interruptions by protesters, the crowd broke into applause at Trump’s words.

“When you see burning steeples and raging fires in ⁠France, just remember that is what the radical Dumocrats want to do to America,” Trump added.

Trump is only in Kansas because the Republican Party is polling historically low, putting normally safe candidates in jeopardy thanks to his own bad economic policies and an ill-advised war he started. Republican Senator Roger Marshall was expected to coast to victory in the state, but is now polling neck and neck with Democratic pastor Adam Hamilton.

Trump’s fearmongering over the invented specter of riots is a desperate effort that isn’t likely to sway any voters on the fence, who can plainly see skyrocketing fuel prices and inflation with their own eyes. Besides, if Republicans lose big, which side of the American political divide, based on recent history, is more likely to violently protest?

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