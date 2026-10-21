Republican Candidate Publishes AI Prompt About Trump’s Unpopularity

While it has since been taken down, the mistake can still be viewed via the Wayback Machine.

Pratt campaign website Screenshot/Pratt for Congress

While it’s a bit bleak that a congressional candidate used AI to speak for him on his own website, Pratt’s gaffe reaffirms one of the most consistent dynamics of this midterm cycle: Trump’s tenure and record are a negative for Republicans going into November, not a plus. Gas prices are high due to the Iran war he started. Communities across the country are still being terrorized by immigration agents. Inflation has only gotten worse with tariffs.

Things are getting so bad internally that candidates and GOP operatives are privately complaining about the hard place Trump has stuck them in. Texas Senate hopeful Ken Paxton called Trump a “drag” on his campaign in a leaked audio clip earlier this month. One GOP source told Politico that Trump’s unpopularity had made midterms “a lot more difficult to navigate.”