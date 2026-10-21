Republican Candidate Publishes AI Prompt About Trump’s Unpopularity
Republicans everywhere seem to know they have to avoid mention of Trump ahead of the midterm election.
Minnesota GOP House candidate Eric Pratt accidentally left an artificial intelligence prompt up on his website that showed him asking the AI tool to avoid talking about President Trump due to his dismal approval ratings.
“Residents want everyday purchases to be affordable, bad actors to be held accountable, and for their reps to lead with common sense,” the prompt reads. “The President is not popular, so all messaging should be focused on local politics and needs.”
While it has since been taken down, the mistake can still be viewed via the Wayback Machine.
While it’s a bit bleak that a congressional candidate used AI to speak for him on his own website, Pratt’s gaffe reaffirms one of the most consistent dynamics of this midterm cycle: Trump’s tenure and record are a negative for Republicans going into November, not a plus. Gas prices are high due to the Iran war he started. Communities across the country are still being terrorized by immigration agents. Inflation has only gotten worse with tariffs.
Things are getting so bad internally that candidates and GOP operatives are privately complaining about the hard place Trump has stuck them in. Texas Senate hopeful Ken Paxton called Trump a “drag” on his campaign in a leaked audio clip earlier this month. One GOP source told Politico that Trump’s unpopularity had made midterms “a lot more difficult to navigate.”
“He has constantly been distracted and not focused on what the voters care about. It’s insane,” said another.
This all comes as Trump’s approval rating hits a record low, at 33 percent according to a recent Washington Post poll.
Pratt has yet to offer comment on his own situation, but the prompt does not inspire confidence in his chances against Democratic opponent Matt Little, especially in Minnesota’s 2nd district—a community that has seen perhaps the darkest side of the Trump administration in the wake of the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Pratt will have an uphill battle. The AI prompt certainly isn’t doing him any favors.