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If Texas’s Biggest County Is a Sign, Republicans Are in Major Trouble

Harris County shattered turnout records on the first day of early voting.

People wait to vote in line at a polling location
People wait in line at a Houston polling location on the first day of early voting in Texas for the midterm elections, on October 19.
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
People wait in line at a Houston polling location on the first day of early voting in Texas for the midterm elections, on October 19.

Harris County, Texas—Texas’s most populous county, which Kamala Harris won in 2024 with 52 percent of the vote—broke its early voting record on Monday, eclipsing the previous mark by a whopping 41,000 votes.

More than 104,600 people in Harris County voted in person on Monday, the first day of early voting in Texas, according to the county’s elections department. That breaks the previous record set in 2018, when 63,188 votes were cast and Democrats went on to recapture the House.

While Monday’s turnout isn’t necessarily indicative of a Democratic advantage, the broken record indicates that Texans have been strongly compelled to participate electorally by any number of factors, which could include affordability, ICE raids, and President Trump’s war on Iran.

“The coffee that I buy two years ago was $12 for a big can, and now it’s $25 for the same thing, it’s ridiculous,” one voter told KPRC-TV’s Sandy Torres.

“[The] cost of living is way too high, war in Iran, our support to Ukraine,” said another.

“Thirty years of one party dominating the state; it’s time to get the other guy’s chance,” said one more.

This comes ahead of one of the most contested Senate races in the country between Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico—a contest that could turn the state blue for the first time in over three decades.

This positive development also comes less than a week after voting rights groups sued the Texas Department of Public Safety over a “glitch” that caused 600,000 Texans to have their voting registration delayed.

Early voting is open for 11 more days in Harris County.

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Trump Warns America Will Burn if Republicans Lose This Election

Trump’s campaign rally in Kansas suddenly got very dark.

Donald Trump stands in front of a Make America Great Again sign and the audience at his campaign rally
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump is claiming that the U.S. will burn like France if Democrats triumph in November’s midterm elections.

At a rally in Park City, Kansas, Tuesday, Trump referenced the student protests in France, using anti-immigrant bigotry and Islamophobia to try and scare Republicans into turning out over the next two weeks.

“Globalist left-wing have treasonously imported millions and millions of third world migrants who are totally incompatible with the West, and they are incompatible with Western values. They despise everything about France, and they’re destroying that country, and we’re not going to let that happen to this country,” Trump said during his speech. Despite interruptions by protesters, the crowd broke into applause at Trump’s words.

“When you see burning steeples and raging fires in ⁠France, just remember that is what the radical Dumocrats want to do to America,” Trump added.

Trump is only in Kansas because the Republican Party is polling historically low, putting normally safe candidates in jeopardy thanks to his own bad economic policies and an ill-advised war he started. Republican Senator Roger Marshall was expected to coast to victory in the state, but is now polling neck and neck with Democratic pastor Adam Hamilton.

Trump’s fearmongering over the invented specter of riots is a desperate effort that isn’t likely to sway any voters on the fence, who can plainly see skyrocketing fuel prices and inflation with their own eyes. Besides, if Republicans lose big, which side of the American political divide, based on recent history, is more likely to violently protest?

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JD Vance Forced to Acknowledge Trump Doesn’t Really Like Him

Vance isn’t sure how long Donald Trump would take to endorse him in 2028.

Vice President JD Vance raises a finger while speaking at a podium
Vice President JD Vance
Daniel Heuer/Getty Images
Vice President JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance isn’t so sure that the president will have his back in the 2028 election.

The 42-year-old is theoretically supposed to be Donald Trump’s right-hand man and political successor. Yet nearly two years into Trump’s second administration, the two still aren’t on the same page. In a sit-down interview with conservative commentator Mark Halperin on Air Force Two Monday, the vice president didn’t seem so confident that he would definitely obtain Trump’s endorsement.

Halperin posed two questions to Vance: first, if he planned to run for president, and second, if he would “definitely” obtain Trump’s endorsement.

“I’ll tell you Mark that I’m focused on the midterm elections and I want to get as many good Republicans elected in early November as possible,” Vance said.

“Look, I really have not made up my mind about what to do in 2028, I really haven’t focused on it,” he continued. “You and I have talked about that. Look, I think if I run, the president will endorse me.”

“Right away? Right at the beginning?” pressed Halperin. “In other words, the day you announce. He’d endorse you, right?”

“I don’t know, man, I haven’t talked to him about it,” Vance laughed.

“It would be kind of weird though if you said, ‘Mr. President, I’m going to run,’ and he said, ‘Let me think about it,’” Halperin said.

But Vance equivocated.

“No, it wouldn’t be weird,” Vance said. “I think I’d get his endorsement, but I also think there’s something to be said for people actually running their own race. And because the president’s endorsement is so dispositive, you could absolutely see a scenario where the president says, ‘You know what, we need to let this race play out and not preemptively prejudge the results.’”

“Sometimes media scrutiny, pressure, policy goals—” Vance continued before Halperin interjected that he “might be horrible at it.”

“I would be terrible at it,” Vance said. “So I don’t know, having never spoken to the president about this, I can’t speak to his psychology on it. But my attitude is, if I run, I think the president will endorse me. But I also haven’t talked to him about it.”

Read more about Vance:
JD Vance’s Biggest Problem
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Trump Goes Crazy Online After Judge Hammers Him on Golf Course

Donald Trump went on a bonkers posting spree over the public course.

People golf next to felled trees at the East Potomac Golf Links
East Potomac Golf Links
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
East Potomac Golf Links

President Donald Trump went on a late-night posting spree about debris and damage in his latest temper tantrum about East Potomac Park.  

“Here are pictures of Trash Island for the Judge to study. This is just a small area, and better than some!” Trump wrote on Truth Social overnight Monday, referring to a heavily overgrown area at the center of the course where the National Parks Service had already begun to fell dozens of trees. 

The president shared photographs of abandoned wooden pallets, construction equipment, large bins, and trucks for tree removal. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the debris was from the president’s stalled efforts to transform the public park into a high-end, exclusive golf course. 

He also shared images of damaged iron fences along the course and waterfront. “Collapsing Sea Wall—Very dangerous to one’s health!” Trump wrote, including a photograph of a fence that had been nearly swallowed by the Potomac.

Last week, District Judge Ana Reyes blocked the government from felling hundreds of trees at East Potomac Golf Links, and tore into the Trump administration lawyer for claiming that tree removal is not part of the president’s renovation plans. The Department of Justice demanded that she step down, claiming that her outburst proved she was biased against the government. The judge refused, sending Trump spiraling on social media.

Trump’s posting may have already landed him in trouble. At a hearing Monday, the preservation group mounting the legal challenge against Trump’s federal takeover of the course introduced the president’s own Truth Social post as evidence that the government plans to proceed with renovations “IMMEDIATELY!”

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Trump’s FBI Killed Bribery Probe Into Two Top Members of Congress

Kash Patel’s purge at the FBI killed investigations into cash-for-contracts deals involving Lindsey Graham and James Clyburn.

Representative James Clyburn and Senator Lindsey Graham laugh together at an event in the White House, as others stand nearby.
Representative James Clyburn (left) and Senator Lindsey Graham at an event celebrating the University of South Carolina Gamecocks Women’s Basketball NCAA championship team on September 10, 2024
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Representative James Clyburn (left) and Senator Lindsey Graham at an event celebrating the University of South Carolina Gamecocks Women’s Basketball NCAA championship team on September 10, 2024

The FBI was investigating South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Representative Jim Clyburn for a massive pay-to-play bribery scandal involving a Hawaiian naval defense firm. Then the FBI eliminated the team working on the case upon President Trump’s return to office.

New reporting from ProPublica details the dealings of the South Carolina politicians with Navatek executives, including CEO Martin Kao, who told the FBI that he was exchanging campaign donations and gifts for millions of dollars in naval contracts.

In March 2020, the late Senator Graham met with Navatek lobbyists at Charlie Palmer Steak in Washington, D.C, and made a deal to give a $10 million government contract to Navatek in exchange for $100,000 in campaign donations, on top of the $40,000 he charged just for the meeting, according to Kao.

“This is how much I want, and how much I am going to give you,” Graham allegedly told Kao.

Clyburn, one of the highest-ranking Democrats in the House, also met with Navatek leaders—and asked them to match Graham’s campaign gift of $100,000 in exchange for political favors. Fellow South Carolina Representative Joe Wilson, a Republican, also allegedly made cash-for-contract dealings with Navatek.

Kao was eventually arrested for campaign finance violations in September 2020 and confessed to federal agents that Navatek’s entire business model relied solely on bribing public officials in exchange for government contracts. The agents working on the case told their superiors their investigation could eventually include the lawmakers involved, but they were fired as the Department of Justice took revenge on the public corruption team, which previously investigated Trump.

This reporting from ProPublica is a continuation of its investigation into Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins, who also received hundreds of thousands of dollars from Navatek in exchange for tens of millions of dollars in federal defense contracts. Collins’s PAC received $150,000 from Kao right after their own D.C. restaurant meeting in 2019, and two months later, Kao informed Navatek that Collins committed to giving it $32 million in naval contracts.

This had the potential to be one of the biggest political corruption scandals of the modern era, a tangible exposé of just how much influence lobbyists actually have in Washington and how eager our self-interested politicians are to take money from them. And the FBI knew that. But as soon as Trump returned to office in 2025, the case was killed. This move inadvertently prevented a bipartisan whale of a corruption scandal from fully coming to light. And while Kao remains in jail, none of the powerful senators the FBI was investigating have faced any kind of repercussions—thanks to Trump. The team can’t even file a new case.

“You gotta hand it to Trump: he holds the consistent position that, Republican OR Democrat, bribery is not a crime,” journalist Matthew Chapman wrote on X. “He’ll cook up any number of bogus charges to take down his political enemies. But he’ll never go after bribery, even if it’s his enemies doing it.”

Kao has made political donations to dozens of politicians from both parties, including Joe Biden, Dick Durbin, Jeanne Shaheen, and Tulsi Gabbard. Clyburn, Graham, and Wilson’s offices all deny Kao’s quid pro quo allegations.

Reminder of what else this FBI purge has forced under the rug:
Trump’s FBI Killed Bombshell Bribery Investigation Into Susan Collins
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