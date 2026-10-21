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Trump Tries to Sway Voters With Threat to Veterans

Donald Trump said he would settle cases of water contamination at a military base, but only if Republicans win in the midterms.

Donald Trump stands on stage during a midterm rally
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump warned he’d send “no money” to poisoned veterans if Republicans did not win the House and Senate in November, marking a new low for his shoddy midterms campaign.

Speaking at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, Tuesday, Trump promised that if Republicans kept control of Congress, he’d direct the Department of Justice to “settle all remaining legitimate claims” made by the victims of contaminated water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

“If we don’t win, there’s no money. If we do win, you’re getting it, it’s going to be finally over with that nightmare that’s been going on for so many years. We will never abandon the heroes who served America,” Trump said.

But the president seemed perfectly willing to abandon veterans if he doesn’t see the results he wants in the midterm elections.

Trump claimed that the DOJ had already delivered $1 billion in cash settlements to veterans and their families who were exposed to the water contaminated with highly toxic chemicals between August 1953 and January 1987. The law that created the pathway for those harmed to receive compensation was first signed by President Joe Biden in 2022. Last month, the DOJ announced that it had made offers exceeding $1.1 billion, and had delivered payouts exceeding $879 million.

Making good on the government’s promise wasn’t the only thing Trump dangled in front of North Carolina voters: The president also pledged that the Department of Defense would invest $1.5 billion to produce semiconductor chips in the state. Trump made a similar promise that the DOD would invest $100 million in Kentucky to revitalize a drug manufacturing facility—but only if Republicans win the midterm elections. It seems like a lot of money to be bandying about, considering that he still owes every American $5,000.

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DOJ’s “Noncitizen Voters” List Filled With People Born in America

The Justice Department’s noncitizen voters list seems to have quite a few inaccuracies.

A man walks by a ballot box in Los Angeles
A ballot box in Los Angeles, on October 19. Early voting in California has started for the 2026 midterm election.
Jason Armond /Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
A ballot box in Los Angeles, on October 19. Early voting in California has started for the 2026 midterm election.

The Department of Justice’s purported list of noncitizen voters contains quite a few people who say they were born in the United States.

In court documents filed Tuesday, Los Angeles County election officials wrote that a list that the DOJ provided to them with 20,000 supposed noncitizens voting in California was inaccurate, The Guardian reports. The department sent the list to the local officials last week and gave California 48 hours to hold the voting ballots of everyone on the list until their citizenship could be proven. After the election officials refused, the DOJ sued the state on Thursday.

Aman Bhullar, who works in the Los Angeles County clerk and recorder’s office, said in a court declaration that “among the records for which birthplace information was meaningfully reported, 38.9 percent indicated that they were born in the United States.”

County officials made observations of the list based on a sample of 200 people. Bhullar said in his declaration that 43 percent of the people on the list had a voter registration that was cancelled, 71 percent of people in the sample had never voted, and 86 out of the 200—less than half of the people in the sample—had been mailed a ballot this year.

The DOJ’s list contained other errors as well. The court filing asserts that only 7,000 of the people on the list had addresses in the county.

The list was put together by the Department of Homeland Security, which has not shared with California (or any other states) how it matches people’s voter data with citizenship records, despite demands from state governments looking for more information before complying with the Trump administration’s orders to hand over their voter rolls.

Los Angeles is not even the first locality to find errors from the DHS. The department accused the state of Nevada of having up to 16,000 noncitizens registered to vote, but not a single name was right. The Trump administration, despite its mistakes, remains defiant and insistent that states must comply with its orders.

“Just because an alien says on a form that they are a citizen doesn’t make them eligible to vote,” DOJ spokesperson Kiersten Pels told The Guardian. “California cannot facilitate the violation of federal law. We notified California that noncitizens are likely registered to vote, and we asked the state to independently verify the citizenship of any ballots cast by people on a list that we provided. It refused to do so. Federal law doesn’t permit this willful blindness.”

Meanwhile, a select group of federal officials are actually working secretly with state governments who are alarmed at the possibility that President Trump will interfere with November’s midterm election results.

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Trump Forced to Admit He Screwed Up With MAGA Senate Candidate

Donald Trump acknowledged that Michael Whatley is likely to lose to Roy Cooper.

Michael Whatley gives a thumbs up while shaking hands with Donald Trump onstage at a campaign rally
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump flew to North Carolina in an attempt to rescue Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley, but apparently even the president has given up on the liberal-favored race.

Speaking at a midterm rally in Greenville Tuesday evening, the president effectively confessed that Whatley has no chance of winning on Election Day. Instead, Trump remarked that the Democratic Senate candidate, former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, is “going to become your senator.”

“It’s crazy,” Trump mumbled.

Trump repeated himself later in the rally, claiming: “It’s crazy, you’re going to send him to Washington to represent you.”

The GOP similarly gave up on Whatley earlier this month, shifting millions of dollars in resources away from the state after it became evident that he was unlikely to surmount Cooper’s growing odds. Cooper held a double-digit lead over Whatley as of Tuesday, according to an Elon University poll that found 52 percent of registered voters would vote for Cooper, while 39 percent would vote for Whatley.

“I’m the one who got him into this,” Trump laughed nervously with the crowd Tuesday evening. “I hope it works out.”

But that was about as optimistic as Trump got. Other portions of Trump’s sprawling rant included comments about former NFL coach Jon Gruden, 9/11, descriptions of his dementia testing and—perhaps most bizarrely—compliments for Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s ass.

“I’m studying his body. I’ve never studied the body of a man before. It’s not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course,” Trump chuckled. “But it’s never been my thing. But I looked at his ass.

“And then I looked at his legs,” Trump continued. “And I said, ‘His ass, shit, it’s like a pile of muscle.’ Then I looked at his legs and I said, ‘Man, his feet are big.’ Then I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand. It was like a piece of steel.”

Incredibly, it was the second time that Trump has brought up Husted’s derriere in the past few days, having previously discussed the issue of national importance during a rally Saturday in Kentucky.

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Republican Candidate Publishes AI Prompt About Trump’s Unpopularity

Republicans everywhere seem to know they have to avoid mention of Trump ahead of the midterm election.

Minnesota state Senator Eric Pratt answers a question while seated behind a mic.
Minnesota state Senator Eric Pratt during a congressional candidate forum at Minnesota Farmfest on August 4
Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune/Getty Images
Minnesota state Senator Eric Pratt during a congressional candidate forum at Minnesota Farmfest on August 4

Minnesota GOP House candidate Eric Pratt accidentally left an artificial intelligence prompt up on his website that showed him asking the AI tool to avoid talking about President Trump due to his dismal approval ratings. 

“Residents want everyday purchases to be affordable, bad actors to be held accountable, and for their reps to lead with common sense,” the prompt reads. “The President is not popular, so all messaging should be focused on local politics and needs.”

While it has since been taken down, the mistake can still be viewed via the Wayback Machine.  

Screensot/Pratt for Congress
Pratt campaign website
Screenshot/Pratt for Congress

While it’s a bit bleak that a congressional candidate used AI to speak for him on his own website, Pratt’s gaffe reaffirms one of the most consistent dynamics of this midterm cycle: Trump’s tenure and record are a negative for Republicans going into November, not a plus. Gas prices are high due to the Iran war he started. Communities across the country are still being terrorized by immigration agents. Inflation has only gotten worse with tariffs. 

Things are getting so bad internally that candidates and GOP operatives are privately complaining about the hard place Trump has stuck them in. Texas Senate hopeful Ken Paxton called Trump a “drag” on his campaign in a leaked audio clip earlier this month. One GOP source told Politico that Trump’s unpopularity had made midterms “a lot more difficult to navigate.”  

“He has constantly been distracted and not focused on what the voters care about. It’s insane,” said another.

This all comes as Trump’s approval rating hits a record low, at 33 percent according to a recent Washington Post poll

Pratt has yet to offer comment on his own situation, but the prompt does not inspire confidence in his chances against Democratic opponent Matt Little, especially in Minnesota’s 2nd district—a community that has seen perhaps the darkest side of the Trump administration in the wake of the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Pratt will have an uphill battle. The AI prompt certainly isn’t doing him any favors. 

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Ramaswamy’s Ad Featuring Opponent’s Mom Blows Up in His Face

Ramaswamy’s campaign released an ad featuring Acton’s estranged mother, who abandoned her daughter in favor of her husband, who was indicted for sexually abusing Acton as a child.

Vivek Ramaswamy raises both index fingers while speaking at a podium during a campaign rally
Vivek Ramaswamy
Jessica Phelps/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy’s disgusting campaign advertisement featuring his opponent Amy Acton’s estranged mother is already backfiring.

The Ohio GOP gubernatorial nominee’s team finally claimed credit Tuesday for an ugly attack ad featuring Donna Arthur, who lost custody of Acton after years of documented issues, including homelessness and sexual abuse by a stepfather. In the video, Arthur accused her daughter of lying about her upbringing.

The video did not originally include any sponsors or political disclosures. Now Ramaswamy’s campaign is paying $4 million to stream the ad because it did well with “persuadable” voters, Axios reported. It’s a surprising move considering that the rhetoric was so far afield from responsible campaigning that even Republicans are recoiling.

Meghan McCain slammed the “dastardly” ad, and Utah Senator Mike Lee’s longtime aide Dan Hauser publicly apologized for sharing it online.

A Republican operative close to Ramaswamy’s campaign told Politico’s Playbook Wednesday: “It’s so gross to forsake family members for politics. I think it’s bad. It’s just morally bad.”

Another senior GOP operative familiar with MAGA Inc.’s strategy told Playbook: “If Republicans are failing to lay out a reason to come vote for them and saying, ‘Here’s what I, as a candidate, am for, what I am going to do to make your economics better,’ there’s a good chance they’re going to lose.”

Not only does the advertisement fail to deliver a closing argument, but more than anything, it serves to resurface Acton’s devastating family history and remind people why they hate Ramaswamy so much in the first place.

The ad is reminiscent of his clash with former Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, when he brought up her daughter during a debate. In response to his latest low blow, Haley said Tuesday: “He’s a bad guy. It’s a shame he continues to get away with it.”

Acton’s campaign responded with its own advertisement Tuesday, in which her brother Philip Stearns discussed the abuse they experienced as children. “I experienced a lot of abuse, but Amy always got the worst of it,” he said.

“Shame on Vivek. It’s the contempt he has for Amy. It’s the contempt he has for Ohio. He’s not fit to lead,” he added.

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