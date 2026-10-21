Trump Tries to Sway Voters With Threat to Veterans
Donald Trump said he would settle cases of water contamination at a military base, but only if Republicans win in the midterms.
President Donald Trump warned he’d send “no money” to poisoned veterans if Republicans did not win the House and Senate in November, marking a new low for his shoddy midterms campaign.
Speaking at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, Tuesday, Trump promised that if Republicans kept control of Congress, he’d direct the Department of Justice to “settle all remaining legitimate claims” made by the victims of contaminated water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.
“If we don’t win, there’s no money. If we do win, you’re getting it, it’s going to be finally over with that nightmare that’s been going on for so many years. We will never abandon the heroes who served America,” Trump said.
But the president seemed perfectly willing to abandon veterans if he doesn’t see the results he wants in the midterm elections.
Trump claimed that the DOJ had already delivered $1 billion in cash settlements to veterans and their families who were exposed to the water contaminated with highly toxic chemicals between August 1953 and January 1987. The law that created the pathway for those harmed to receive compensation was first signed by President Joe Biden in 2022. Last month, the DOJ announced that it had made offers exceeding $1.1 billion, and had delivered payouts exceeding $879 million.
Making good on the government’s promise wasn’t the only thing Trump dangled in front of North Carolina voters: The president also pledged that the Department of Defense would invest $1.5 billion to produce semiconductor chips in the state. Trump made a similar promise that the DOD would invest $100 million in Kentucky to revitalize a drug manufacturing facility—but only if Republicans win the midterm elections. It seems like a lot of money to be bandying about, considering that he still owes every American $5,000.