Trump Tries to Sway Voters With Threat to Veterans

“If we don’t win, there’s no money. If we do win, you’re getting it, it’s going to be finally over with that nightmare that’s been going on for so many years. We will never abandon the heroes who served America,” Trump said.

But the president seemed perfectly willing to abandon veterans if he doesn’t see the results he wants in the midterm elections.

Trump claimed that the DOJ had already delivered $1 billion in cash settlements to veterans and their families who were exposed to the water contaminated with highly toxic chemicals between August 1953 and January 1987. The law that created the pathway for those harmed to receive compensation was first signed by President Joe Biden in 2022. Last month, the DOJ announced that it had made offers exceeding $1.1 billion, and had delivered payouts exceeding $879 million.