Trump Forced to Admit He Screwed Up With MAGA Senate Candidate

I'm in the West Bank this week as part of the “Protect the Harvest” coalition along with @israelispeaceny, @ucpinpalestine & Protect the Harvest, which is bringing people together from around the world to help Palestinian farmers harvest olives in the face of state-sanctioned settler terrorism. Our goals for the trip are to help protect the olive harvest — and to shed a light on the reality of the occupation. To ensure that international solidarity goes beyond the harvest, to become a sustained commitment to protecting Palestinian communities from settler violence, forced displacement, and the ongoing threats to their right to remain on their land. And, speedily and in our day, to secure human rights, safety, equality & freedom for both Palestinians and Israelis. Thankfully, our corner of today's harvest was peaceful and successful. But violence unfortunately is never far away. We’ll keep you posted on our efforts this week, especially the stories we hear from Palestinians on the ground. Protect the Harvest.