Trump Forced to Admit He Screwed Up With MAGA Senate Candidate
Donald Trump acknowledged that Michael Whatley is likely to lose to Roy Cooper.
Donald Trump flew to North Carolina in an attempt to rescue Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley, but apparently even the president has given up on the liberal-favored race.
Speaking at a midterm rally in Greenville Tuesday evening, the president effectively confessed that Whatley has no chance of winning on Election Day. Instead, Trump remarked that the Democratic Senate candidate, former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, is “going to become your senator.”
“It’s crazy,” Trump mumbled.
Trump repeated himself later in the rally, claiming: “It’s crazy, you’re going to send him to Washington to represent you.”
The GOP similarly gave up on Whatley earlier this month, shifting millions of dollars in resources away from the state after it became evident that he was unlikely to surmount Cooper’s growing odds. Cooper held a double-digit lead over Whatley as of Tuesday, according to an Elon University poll that found 52 percent of registered voters would vote for Cooper, while 39 percent would vote for Whatley.
“I’m the one who got him into this,” Trump laughed nervously with the crowd Tuesday evening. “I hope it works out.”
But that was about as optimistic as Trump got. Other portions of Trump’s sprawling rant included comments about former NFL coach Jon Gruden, 9/11, descriptions of his dementia testing and—perhaps most bizarrely—compliments for Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s ass.
“I’m studying his body. I’ve never studied the body of a man before. It’s not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course,” Trump chuckled. “But it’s never been my thing. But I looked at his ass.
“And then I looked at his legs,” Trump continued. “And I said, ‘His ass, shit, it’s like a pile of muscle.’ Then I looked at his legs and I said, ‘Man, his feet are big.’ Then I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand. It was like a piece of steel.”
Incredibly, it was the second time that Trump has brought up Husted’s derriere in the past few days, having previously discussed the issue of national importance during a rally Saturday in Kentucky.